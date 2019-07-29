Over half of Florida’s 2020 class members made the trek to the Swamp for UF’s annual Friday Night Lights event, though none of them participated in the camp.

Peach State defensive back Rashad Torrence was just one of two out-of-state commits – along with Avery Helm – who ventured down to Gainesville for FNL.

Torrence, who has visited Florida’s campus a handful of times this year, continues to remain all in with the Gators.