News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-29 19:12:14 -0500') }} football Edit

Drama free recruiting process for Gators DB commit Rashad Torrence

H6axpyreuarhqx2wboym
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory
Recruiting Reporter

Over half of Florida’s 2020 class members made the trek to the Swamp for UF’s annual Friday Night Lights event, though none of them participated in the camp.

Peach State defensive back Rashad Torrence was just one of two out-of-state commits – along with Avery Helm – who ventured down to Gainesville for FNL.

Torrence, who has visited Florida’s campus a handful of times this year, continues to remain all in with the Gators.

Fhmta59uvzlqexgvfxvv
premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}