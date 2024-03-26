Dream Finders Homes Partners with Jack Pyburn





Dream Finders Homes and Jack Pyburn have agreed to a partnership where he will become a brand ambassador for them. Jack's obligations involve:





Posting about DF and its products.

Attending promotional events.

Autographing memorabilia.

Representing the DF brand throughout his daily life.





DFH is a Jacksonville-based company where Jack grew up. He was a four-star recruit throughout his high school years at Bolles.





Jack's studies at UF are at the Rinker School, which is one of the top construction management programs in the country, making it a perfect brand fit. DFH is also a partner of Florida Victorious, the Gators' collective.





The first promotional event occurred at TPC Sawgrass, where the partnership kicked off in a big way. DFH is also the Official Home Builder of the PGA Tour, whose largest event is The Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass, located in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida.





Jack attended multiple days of the tournament, during which time Dream Finders Homes welcomed Jack into the DFH chalet on the iconic hole 17. There he was able to interact with DFH employees, clients, and Gators fans throughout the week.





T.J. Streit

VP - Marketing

“Dream Finders Homes is proud to feature collegiate athletes raised in markets where we operate and sell quality, new homes. In Jack Pyburn’s case, he played football in our home market of Jacksonville, FL and we are especially excited to see him excel on the defensive side of the ball at the University of Florida.”





Jack Pyburn

University of Florida

Defensive Line

"Partnering with Dream Finders is more than just an endorsement deal for me—it's a reflection of my personal and professional interests coming together. Studying construction management has been incredibly fulfilling, and now, to have the opportunity to represent a company in the construction industry is a dream come true. I'm grateful for this partnership and excited to see where it takes us."





Christian Addison

Addison Sports & Entertainment

Founder

"This partnership showcases Jack's foresight in aligning himself with brands that resonate with his interests and academic pursuits. Dream Finders' willingness to align themselves with Jack's passion for the construction industry speaks volumes about their commitment to authenticity and fostering genuine connections with their audience and clientele."