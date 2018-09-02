Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-09-02 11:07:34 -0500') }} football Edit

Dual-sport star Maurice Hampton sees a little bit of everything at Florida

L2bjaxcofbkzc5v3qxmm
Rivals.com
Corey Bender • GatorsTerritory.com
@Corey_Bender
Publisher

Dan Mullen's staff welcomed a quartet of official visitors to campus for their week one kickoff against Charleston Southern, with one being Maurice Hampton, who is also tagged as a potential first-...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}