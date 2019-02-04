Whether it's football, basketball or both, dual-sport standout Walter Clayton, Jr. will certainly have options once it's time to finalize his recruitment roughly two years from now.

The 6-foot-3, 185-pound sophomore is already equipped with a hoops offer from nearby USF, but really hit the jackpot over the weekend when Florida's football program served up an offer of their own, joining Southern Miss.

Clayton, a product of Lake Wales (Fla.) High, received the game-changing news after attending UF's junior day with teammate and 2020 Gators commit, Gervon Dexter.