Gators defensive lineman Marlon Dunlap met with the media on Thursday.

Here is the transcription of the video above:

WHAT WAS LAST YEAR LIKE AFTER SITTING OUT, THEN HAVING TO LEARN A WHOLE NEW DEFENSE?

"It was good getting back into the flow of things, playing football again. I know with the whole sitting out a year thing, it wasn't easy watching them go out and ball out and all that. But last year we had a great season and it was good being in a whole different defense, learning a whole different defense. It was fun to learn the defense and all that. So it was fun, very fun."

WHEN DID YOU START TO FEEL COMFORTABLE WITH THE NEW SCHEME?

"Well I know I did spring ball last year, so I like, I think when I was in spring ball I kind of had a good grasp of it already and how things were going to go. I know he had upped the ante a little bit when we got to camp last year, and that was great because it just added more stuff to the scheme. But other than that, I feel like I was very comfortable probably as soon as they came in with the whole scheme and all that."

IN WHAT WAYS HAVE YOU TRIED TO IMPROVE THIS CAMP?

"With my technique, basically. I want to work on my technique a lot more, work on my craft a lot more. And I basically, I also want to work on feeling out my opponents, knowing more about what my opponents do. That's basically, yeah, knowing more about what my opponents do. So yeah I feel like that would be basically what I want to work on more, technique and my opponent."

WHAT PARTS OF TECHNIQUE?

"Fighting the double team. That's one thing I know we need to key on. I feel like us and the whole D-line been doing a good job of keying on that this camp: fighting the double team, playing back into blocks, stuff like that. Just trying to work on explosion off the ball, different stuff. Working on being fast off the ball. Quick and strong. So that's about it."

YOU WORKING MOSTLY AT 3-TECH?

"I mean I do a little of everything. I mean I can play versatile. That's one thing about our group, I feel like all of us are very versatile, we can do a lot of different things. There's not one person on the defensive line that is just solidly one position, so I feel like we can do a lot of different things."

FUN TO BE ABLE TO JUMP AROUND?

"Oh yeah, it's very fun because our opponent's not going to know where we're going to line up next, so it's a guessing game, I guess."

HOW'S THAT MAKE YOU MORE CONFIDENT IN THE DEPTH THERE?

"I mean I think it gives us all an opportunity to play, do a lot of different things. And then also messing with opponents, because you can't key in to where one person is or you can't key into like where, try to... you know. I feel like it's very good that we're able to play different positions and do a lot of different things within the defense."

ANYTHING GRANTHAM IS FOCUSING ON AS A GROUP DEFENSIVELY TO CLEAN UP?

"Just playing stout. Just want us to play stout, fast and physical. That's basically it. That's basically it, yeah, just playing to how we know we can play and playing our best every week."