Dunlap (TN) Tight End Holds Florida Offer Talks Recruiting and More





One of the best-kept secrets in the class of 2027 might not be a secret anymore. Introducing 6-foot-4, 230-pound Tight End Jack Evitts from Dunla (TN).

Evitts talked about the recruiting process, teams he is considering, a timeline for an announcement, essential factors, and his game.





Jack Evitts 2027 Tight End

Jack Evitts

Tight End •6'4" | 227 lbs

Class of 2027 @ Sequatchie Cnty | Dunlap, TN





"It's still really early in my recruitment process, so I am still exploring different schools and coaching staffs."

"Other than the Gators, for me right now, is Tennessee, Georgia Tech, Iowa, Ole Miss, and Vanderbilt."

"The summer before my senior season would be the ideal time to finalize a school and relationship."

"My family will help me make this decision."

"Relationship with the coaching staff and a good fit for me academically are the two most important factors for me."

"I went on a visit last spring to Florida and was blown away by everything Florida had to offer. The coaching staff is building something special down there."

"I like to think of myself as a physical and nasty blocker first who wants to punish the guy across from me, but can also be a threat in the passing game and can run and catch with the best of em."

"Aside from football, I enjoy spending time on my farm with my family and playing golf. Also, I enjoy playing basketball for my high school team."