Duruji gives Gators head coach Mike White a high motor bouncy power forward with shot blocking skills plus the ability to impact the game on offense by scoring on straight line drives to finish above the rim, put backs off of offensive rebounds or hitting open jump shots off the catch. In short, Duruji is a more athletic version of Justin Leon .

Louisiana Tech transfer Anthony Duruji has committed to Florida. The 6-foot-7, 215 pound sophomore will have two seasons of legibility after sitting out the 2019-20 season.

One of three Louisiana Tech players to start all 33 games, Duruji scored 403 points during the 2018-19 season for a scoring average of 12.2 points per game, second best on the team. He recorded 20 double-digit scoring games, leading his team in scoring six times, had two 20+ scoring performances, including a 22-point effort at LSU. Duruji led the Bulldogs with 203 rebounds, for an average of 6.2 per game, ranking 13th in Conference-USA. He also led the team in blocks with 40, sixth most in C-USA, for an average of 1.2 per game.

Born in the Bronx, N.Y., Duruji grew up in Maryland and was a two-sport star in high school. Participating in track and field, he placed second in the Maryland 4A state championships in the high jump and ranked in the top-30 in the nation in the triple jump.

Duruji joins high school prospects Scottie Lewis, Tre Mann, Omar Payne, Jason Jitoboh and Ques Glover in the Gators 2019 recruiting class. Florida now has one scholarship remaining and GatorsTerritory.com expects then to use on either a graduate transfer or a JuCo prospect.