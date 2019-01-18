GAINESVILLE, Fla.– Florida football is back to work to prepare for the 2019 season.

So in that mind, Gators Territory is taking a way too early look at the upcoming season's schedule.

It is a unique schedule. There are now two bye weeks as opposed to just one, while Auburn visits the Swamp for just the fourth time in the past 17 years and the first since 2007.

The Gators will also finally make a trip back to Baton Rouge, as normal scheduling between LSU resumes, and Mullen's team will face off against Miami for the first time since 2013 in Orlando to kick off the season.

Like always, the Gators face a tough slate of matchups, but that’s typically how it goes in the SEC.

Here’s a quick glance at how Florida could fare this upcoming season.

Week 1 – Miami (Orlando)

The Gators' week one test is an exciting, yet challenging way to start your second season if you’re Dan Mullen.

Miami will be breaking in their coach, Manny Diaz, and maybe a new quarterback, if Tate Martell is granted immediate eligibility.

Both these teams have talent, but the Gators hold the edge as things sit currently. The biggest concern is how will the new offensive line fair in an early test. They do not have the luxury of gradually picking it up over a few weeks.

Miami’s defense will be solid and they have players at the skill positions that can do some damage, but their lines have some question marks. If the Gators can dominate the line of scrimmage and run the ball, this game should end in a victory.

My early prediction: Florida

Week 2 – vs. UT Martin

UT Martin will be the first team to set foot in the Swamp in 2019. It will be interesting to see how Florida handles this game after the big matchup in week one, but it is one of two cupcake games on the Gators schedule.

What you want out of a game like this is crisp execution and no injuries. Never rule out an opponent, but as long as the Gators show up and take this game seriously they will win easily.

My early prediction – Florida

Week 3 – at Kentucky

For the first time since 1986 the Gators will enter this game on a losing streak against the Wildcats. Last year Kentucky had a great season, but now they have to replace 16 starters, including star running back Benny Snell and linebacker Josh Allen.

That’s a ton of production to overcome from those two alone. Florida has to replace some very talented guys as well but the losses are not as severe for them.

This game will depend on how Florida can corral quarterback Terry Wilson. His athleticism and ability to extend plays hurt the Gators last year. He will not be the unknown quarterback this time around though. Florida will be looking for revenge after the streak was finally snapped.

My early prediction: Florida

Week 4 – vs. Tennessee

Florida hasn’t lost to Tennessee at home since 2003. Jeremy Pruitt is building a very solid program back up, and the Vols are a team on the rise, however, they are still a few steps away.

Tennessee returns a lot of production offensively, and the Gators will need to be sharp in order to win this game. If Florida can stop the run and force Vols quarterback Jarrett Guarantano to beat them, while staying balanced on offense themselves, this game will turn out to Florida's favor.

My early prediction: Florida

Week 5 – vs. Towson

Florida’s second and final cupcake game comes on September 28. Towson is coming off a 7-5 season that saw a division-two playoff appearance.

Florida shouldn’t have any trouble here and like the first cupcake game, the goal is to execute well and avoid injury. This game is also one that could provide in-game experience for young freshmen as well.

My early prediction: Florida

Week 6 – vs. Auburn

This one should be good. After a lackluster season and the loss of offensive coordinator, Chip Lindsey, Gus Malzahn is back to calling plays. His seat is starting to really warm up so expect him to throw everything he has at opponents this season.

If he can figure that out, Auburn can hang with anybody. However, the loss of Jarrett Stidham will hurt them, especially in a game like this. If the Gators can rattle whoever is behind center and take advantage of a pedestrian Tigers pass defense, they should take this one.

My early prediction: Florida

Week 7 – at LSU

Every year this one of, if not the toughest game on the schedule. Having to travel to Death Valley after a huge game against Auburn is brutal. Joe Burrow returns at quarterback and their defense is always loaded with talent.

The Gators have a chance and have handled LSU’s home field advantage better than most teams have. The key will be forcing Burrow to beat them through the air. Florida has to take away the ground game.

If they can do that and stay as efficient as possible on offense while controlling the clock they can win, but it is a very tough task.

My early prediction: LSU

Week 8 – at South Carolina

The Gamecocks are always a tough out, especially at home. And Florida has to play right after Auburn and LSU and right before Georgia. On paper, the Gators are the better team, but they have to start better.

Trailing 31-14 late in the third quarter in Williams-Bryce is nearly impossible to overcome. The key in this game will be winning third down. If Florida can start early and take the crowd out of it, and maintain that level of intensity throughout, they should snag a victory in South Carolina.

My early prediction: Florida

Week 10 – Georgia (Jacksonville)

After a gruesome three-game stretch, the Gators will receive their first bye week before their biggest game of the season against the Bulldogs. Georgia didn’t lose as much this offseason, but they lost some key contributors in critical positions.

They are still incredibly talented and the better team on paper though. However, Florida’s game plan this past season was very good and if not for the lack of execution on third down especially, the Gators might have been able to pull off the upset.

And that will be the key once again. Whoever can avoid those critical mistakes such as a fumble inside your own five will win this game. It’s there for the taking for the Gators if they can execute to their highest level.

My early prediction: Georgia

Week 11 – vs. Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt received some great news when running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn announced he was returning for his senior season. The 1,000-yard back will be the centerpiece to Vandy’s offense now that Kyle Shurmer is gone.

Look for this game to have more of a heightened intensity after last season’s incident with Derek Mason, Todd Grantham and Dan Mullen. Florida cannot afford to fall behind once again 21-3 or they will be in for a big fight.

If they jump on the Commodores early, and the crowd starts to roar, Florida can win this game by double digits. The key will be running the ball. If Lamical Perine, Dameon Pierce, and Malik Davis can combine for a good day behind the offensive the Gators will be solid.

My early prediction – Florida

Week 12 – at Missouri

This game is going to be a very tricky one. The Tigers lose Drew Lock, but pick up Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant. Missouri has Florida’s number as well.

The Gators have really struggled defensively against the Tigers the last two years, allowing 83 points combined. Florida has the players and ability to win this game and should be motivated to do so.

The key though will be if Todd Grantham can figure out this Missouri offense. They have a new quarterback, but Bryant is a capable starter and can win games. If the Gators can shut down Missouri’s ground game especially, they can defeat the Tigers for the first time in three years.

My early prediction: Florida

Week 14 – vs. Florida State

In the season finale, the Gators welcome rival FSU following their second bye week. The Seminoles are coming off on of the worst seasons in their history, and they don’t seem to be improving any time soon.

The Gators were able to hit big plays over the top against the ‘Noles in their latest meeting, something that had eluded the offense for nearly the entire season. The biggest mismatch though was the line of scrimmage.

By this point in the season we will know what both teams are. If the Gators new offensive line is clicking and they can run the ball, they will win. The crowd will also factor in largely. A win would mean the first victory over FSU at home since 2009.

Putting pressure on Deondre Francois and shutting down the ground game will be big from the defensive front.

My early prediction: Florida