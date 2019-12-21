With Early Signing Period now officially in the books, Florida currently has the 7th-ranked recruiting class in the 2020 cycle.

The program struck out on several targets on Wednesday, but were able to sign 21 of their 24 pledges this week.

Now that ESP is in the rearview mirror, GatorsTerritory takes a look at how well the Gators have done at different position groups on defense to this point. Stay tuned on Sunday for our grades of UF's recruiting on offense in this class.