2022 Florida Football Postgame Notes Florida 52, Eastern Washington 17 October 2, 2022 Ben Hill Griffin Stadium at Steve Spurrier-Florida Field – Gainesville, Fla.

Offense Explodes as Gators Win 15th-Consecutive Regular Season Non-Con Game, 750th Win All-Time

● 81 different Gators saw game action as Florida erupted for 666 total yards en route to winning the 750th game in program history, which is tied for the seventh-highest yardage total in team history. Florida is the first program to have started football in the 20th century to win 750 games.

● This is just the seventh time since 1996 that Florida has passed for 350-plus yards and rushed for 250- plus yards in the same game. Florida is one of five FBS teams to accomplish this feat in 2022 and one of two teams (Appalachian State) to do so in each of the last two seasons (only accomplished 14 total times since 2021). ▪ Florida also accomplished the feat vs. Samford last season.

● The Gators scored 50 points for the first time since scoring 70 points against Samford on Nov. 13, 2021.

● With today’s victory over Eastern Washington, Florida has now won 15-straight regular season non[1]conference games since the start of the 2018 season.

Only four schools in the Power Five have longer streaks:

▪ Alabama: 55

▪ Georgia: 18

▪ Oklahoma State, Kentucky: 16

▪ Florida, Oklahoma: 15

● In seven non-con games since 2021, UF ranks fourth among P5 schools with 514.4 YPG and second with 266.8 rushing YPG.

● In Sunday’s victory, Florida recorded three touchdowns of 60-plus yards for the first time since in the last 25 seasons.

● Florida recorded a 75-yard touchdown pass and 75-yard touchdown rush in the same game for the third time since 1996. This is the first time Florida has accomplished the feat since Sept. 11, 2021 at USF. The only other instance was on Sept. 15, 2012 at Tennessee. The touchdown is tied for Florida’s 16th-longest passing play since 1996.

● WR Ricky Pearsall broke off a 76-yard touchdown run to put Florida ahead, 28-3, in the second quarter. Pearsall’s 76-yard TD run is the longest rush by an FBS WR this season. Pearsall’s rush is also tied for the third-longest run by a UF wide receiver in the last 25 years, and was the longest since Josh Hammond’s 86-yard TD rush vs. Kentucky on Sept. 14, 2019.

▪ This is just the fourth time a UF WR has post a run of 70-plus yards since 1996. This marked Florida’s longest rush since Richardson’s 80-yard TD scamper at USF on Sept. 11, 2021. Pearsall’s 76-yard run represented Florida’s 12th rush of 75-plus yards and 11th TD rush of 75- plus yards in the last 25 years. The rush marked the longest of Pearsall’s career, while signifying his third-career rushing TD and first touchdown overall as a Gator.

Gators Offense

● Florida amassed 400-plus total yards for the 20th time in its last 28 games including 33 of the last 47 contests.

● This is the 13th time in Florida’s last 31 games that the Gators have totaled 500-plus yards.

● The Gators have now rushed for 100-plus yards in 16 of their last 18 games. Florida has rushed for 100-plus yards in 45 of its last 56 games. The Gators have rushed for 100-plus yards in all five games so far this season.

● Florida posted its ninth game of 200-plus rushing yards in the last 18 contests. o This marks Florida’s 21st 200-plus yard rushing game in its last 55 games.

● Florida passed for 200 yards for the second-straight game (second time during 2022 season). The Gators had just three 300-yard passing games all of last season.

● Florida passed for 300 yards for the second-straight game and second time this season. o This is the 24th time Florida has reached 300 passing yards in the team’s last 56 games.

● The Gators scored 30-plus points for the 35th time in their last 56 games, including scoring 30-plus in 22 of the team’s last 32 games. UF has scored 30-plus points in three-straight games for the first time since doing so in 11- straight games in 2020. o The Gators scored 30-plus points seven times in 14 games last season.

● Florida scored 40 points for the 20th time in the last 56 games and for the fifth time in 18 games since last season. This is the first time UF has scored 40 points since erupting for 70 points against Samford on Nov. 13, 2021. o The Gators scored 40-plus points four times last season.

● Today marks the seventh time that UF scored 50 points in its last 56 games. o This is the first time UF has scored 50 points since erupting for 70 points against Samford on Nov. 13, 2021. o Florida has already matched its entire total of 50-points games from last season (one).

● QB Anthony Richardson completed 8-of-10 passes and finished with 240 yards passing and two touchdowns. Richardson passed for 200-plus yards for the second-straight game and for the second time in his career. QB Anthony Richardson’s first pass attempt of the game resulted in a 75-yard touchdown completion to WR Justin Shorter.

▪ The 75-yard pass tied Richardson’s career high (set on Sept. 11, 2021 at USF) and marked a new career-long reception for Shorter.

▪ Shorter’s previous career long was a 52-yard grab at South Carolina on Nov. 6, 2021.

● Of Richardson’s 19-career touchdowns (11 passing, eight rushing), he now has: o Four scores of 70-plus yards, Seven scores of 40-plus yards and nine scores of 25-plus yards Three 75-yard TD passes, four 40-plus-yard TD passes, five 30-plus-yard TD passes and six 25- plus yard TD passes

● WR Ricky Pearsall caught a pass for the 20th-consecutive game.

● TE Keon Zipperer recorded his longest-career reception with a 45-yard grab from Richardson in the first quarter.

● QB Jalen Kitna made his collegiate debut, completing 8-of-12 passes for 152 yards and one touchdown. Kitna connected with WR Caleb Douglas for a 61-yard TD pass in the third quarter to move the score to 45-3.

▪ The connection marked the first reception and TD of Douglas’ career.

● WR Daejon Reynolds led Florida in receiving, setting career highs with 74 yards receiving and a receiving long of 54 yards.

● RB Lorenzo Lingard scored his first touchdown as a Gator with an 11-yard TD run in the fourth quarter. The score marked the third TD of Lingard’s career (two at Miami in 2018).

● RB Carlson Joseph received his collegiate debut and rushed twice for five yards.

● WR Kahleil Jackson caught his first-career pass, which went for 20 yards.

● RB Eddie Battle’s 26-yard rush marked the longest of his career.

● Debuts on Offense: RB Eddie Battle (Gators debut), WR Caleb Douglas, OL Jalen Farmer, OL Jordan Herman, RB Carlson Joseph, QB Jalen Kitna, WR Taylor Spierto, OL Christian Williams

Gators Defense

● The Gators recorded two sacks against Eastern Washington. Florida’s 162 sacks since 2018 season ranks second in the SEC and fifth nationally – trailing only Clemson (201), Pittsburgh (199), Alabama (183) and Oklahoma State (166). Florida ranked tied-for-14th in the FBS and second in the SEC with 34 sacks last season.

● With one takeaway vs. Eastern Washington, Florida’s defense has now produced 86 turnovers since 2018, which ranks fourth in the SEC and tied-for-26th in the FBS. The Gators have produced eight turnovers this season.

● S Rashad Torrence paced the Gators in tackles for the second-straight game, finishing with 10.

● LB Shemar James set a career-high with eight tackles.

● DB Kamari Wilson recorded a career-high six tackles.

● S Miguel Mitchell set a career high with four tackles and also forced his first-career fumble. DL Chris McClellan registered the fumble recovery – the first of his career.

● LB Diwun Black set a career high with three tackles and notched 1.0 TFL – the first of his career.

● DL Brenton Cox paced the team with 2.0 TFL.

● LB Amari Burney picked up a sack for the second-straight game and now has 3.0 sacks across Florida’s last two matchups. Burney has 4.5 TFL and 4.0 sacks on the year, both of which lead the team.

▪ No other Gator has multiple sacks.

● DE Princely Umanmielen recorded one sack, moving his career total to 4.5 sacks.

● DB Corey Collier notched his first-career tackle.

● DL Keenan Landry and OLB Jack Pyburn both made their collegiate debuts, with Pyburn logging his first-career tackle.

Florida Special Teams ● Florida did not punt against Eastern Washington.

● Adam Mihalek successfully converted 7-of-7 extra-point attempts and connected on 1-of-2 field goal attempts. Mihalek was successful on his first attempt of 36 yards and his second attempt of 46 yards was blocked.

● K Trey Smack made his collegiate debut, handling kickoff duties for the Gators.

Explosive Plays (17)

● Justin Shorter (from Anthony Richardson): 75-yard TD reception, first quarter

● Richardson: 45-yard rush, first quarter

● Keon Zipperer (from Richardson): 27-yard reception, first quarter

● Zipperer (from Richardson): 20-yard reception, second quarter

● Xzavier Henderson (from Richardson): 19-yard reception, second quarter

● Ricky Pearsall (from Jalen Kitna): 22-yard reception, second quarter

● Pearsall: 76-yard TD rush, second quarter

● Trent Whittemore (from Richardson): 23-yard reception, third quarter

● Henderson (from Richardson): 21-yard TD rush, second quarter

● Daejon Reynolds (from Richardson): 54-yard reception, third quarter

● Caleb Douglas (from Kitna): 62-yard TD reception, third quarter

● Lorenzo Lingard (from Kitna): 15-yard reception, fourth quarter

● Reynolds (from Kitna): 20-yard reception, fourth quarter

● Lingard: 11-yard TD rush, fourth quarter

● Kahleil Jackson (from Kitna): 20-yard reception, fourth quarter

● Lingard: 20-yard rush, fourth quarter

● Eddie Battle: 26-yard rush, fourth quarter Series Updates

● Tonight’s game represented the first all-time meeting between Florida and Eastern Washington.

● With tonight’s victory, Florida improves to 1-0 vs. Eastern Washington.

● The Gators have now played 89 total games against FCS opponents. Florida improves to 68-17-4 (.787) in those games. o Florida extends their FCS win streak to seven-straight games and is now 22-1 against FCS opponents since 1981.

● UF improves to 3-0 all-time against the Big Sky, with wins over Idaho (2018: 63-10), Montana State (1988: 69-0), and now Eastern Washington (52-17). Florida has outscored Big Sky opponents 184-27 in those three meetings.

Gators on Sundays

• The Gators are now 2-0 in all-time games on Sunday.

• The Gators improve to 1-0 in Sunday games at the Swamp.

• Florida’s last-known Sunday game was on Jan. 2, 1977 vs. Texas A&M in the Sun Bowl. Gators vs. FCS

● The Gators have played 89 total games against FCS opponents, owning a 68-17-4 record (.784).

● Florida has won seven-straight games vs. the FCS and is 22-1 against FCS opponents since 1981.

● Florida is 3-0 all-time against the Big Sky, with wins over Idaho (2018: 63-10) and Montana State (1988: 69-0). Swamp Superlatives

● Florida boasts a 353-112-13 (.752) all-time record at The Swamp, holding the second-highest home winning percentage in the nation since 1990 with a 172-33 (.839) record. The Gators have outscored opponents, 7,731 to 3,301 in 205 games inside The Swamp since 1990, putting the average outcome at 37.7 to 16.1 (21.6 points).

Other

● 20 Florida players have made their collegiate debut this season while 26 have made their Gators debuts.

● UF has scored in 428-consecutive games -- which is an NCAA record and 56 games longer than any other college football team in history. The Gators broke Michigan’s record of 365-consecutive games (1984-2014) against LSU on Oct. 7, 2017.

● Florida has finished with fewer than 10 penalties in 46 of its last 50 games.

● Florida Game Captains: #3 Jason Marshall Jr., #52 Antwaun Powell-Ryland Jr., #77 Ethan White, #15 Derek Wingo

● Florida won the toss and deferred; Florida defended the south end zone.

● Attendance: 72,462 2022

Florida Football Postgame Quotes Billy Napier, Florida Head Coach Florida 52, Eastern Washington 17 October 2, 2022

Opening statement… “We are very thankful for all the people that worked the game and made the game happen today. It’s already been a tough week for a lot of people around the state. We appreciate all the workers that showed up today and were able to make the game happen. I think for our team, there’s some opportunity to learn here, relative to perspective and being thankful for what we do have. I think as an organization and for our players, over the next couple of months, we are going to have the opportunity to help a lot of people. We are able to invest in and contribute to a couple of key funds: Red Cross, Volunteer Gator, and other websites that we encourage people to contribute to. Those are going directly to all the people that are maybe in a tough spot. Our thoughts and prayers to those people. I was pleased to see us start fast in the game. Our defense early kind of bent but didn’t break and forced a field goal in the mid area, got off the field on fourth down. Although they moved the ball a little bit at times, overall, we were able to answer. I thought we were pretty sharp. I thought we had our best week of practice, offensively in particular. Sometimes the opponent doesn’t matter. It's about your urgency, your focus, your intensity. Our detail was better. We say to the players all the time practice performance equals gameday reality. I thought we saw a little bit of that today. In the second half, obviously a handful of things to clean up there. I think there’s a lot of young players that got a chance to play for the first time today. Jalen Kitna would be a prime example of a guy who I thought first time between the lines really did a lot of good things and there’s a number of other young freshman that played. We are going to make the most of this learning experience and we are going to turn the page to get ready for the SEC East opponent.”

On takeaways from the game… “I think we played clean. I think when we watch the tape we will see a little bit more. Just the maturity. Think about what you are walking into here: Sunday at 12 noon against an opponent on the other side of the country. Do you have enough maturity to show up and play and play fast and physical early and execute? I thought we did that. These games are beneficial in a lot of ways. To see us take advantage was important.”

On Jalen Kitna… “The last probably two weeks, he’s really grown up a lot. He’s really grown up a lot. You go back to training game, probably the fourth or fifth day of training camp, he got injured. He missed significant time. But since Jack’s [Miller] injury and he started getting those twos, you’ve seen some growth there. All the guy does is throw completions in practice and that’s what he did today. Two Thursday’s ago he was 100% completion percentage in practice. I don’t know if that’s ever been done. The guy’s a pretty smart player. He’s learned our system. For the most part, the ball went where it was supposed to go today.”

On the defense… “We got work to do. Today we did what we needed to do to get them off the field. We got through the opening script and then after that we settled down and played pretty good I thought. Eastern Washington, credit them, they had a good opening script there and moved the ball. I think we are going to see that we could have done some things better, played with better leverage, played a little tighter in coverage. I think we are very much a work in progress there. I think a lot of guys got really good experience today that I think will be very beneficial for them in the future.”

On playing on a Sunday… “One of the valuable things about the experience at Louisiana is that we played with about every turnaround possible. Last year we had two five-day turnarounds, we had a six, we had an eight, we had 17 one time. So, we’ve had a number of different scenarios because of the mid-week games. We’ve got a lot of templates that we used throughout the last couple of years. We are going to lean on that a little bit. Tomorrow will be a combination of a Sunday and Monday relative to the players and the staff. Then we got to plan for Tuesday and then we’ll kind of settle in later in the week. We were able to take advantage of Thursday last week as a staff. We gave the players completely off per NCAA rules. I think from a time standpoint we are at right where we need to be.”

On Anthony Richardson… “He did a great job today. Anthony’s [Richardson] a product of his work. I think you are seeing a guy and he’s settling in a little bit. He is starting to get more familiar to what his routine should look like. What does my Monday look like? What does my Wednesday look like? I think he’s taking a true professional approach to the preparation part relative to when I watch the clips and situationally. How do I get familiar with the opponent early in the week prior to the Tuesday practice? And then physically how to take care of himself. You gain experience when you start to settle down a bit. That’s the big difference, I would say, is that he is less anxious. These first couple of weeks he may have looked calm, cool, and collective, but the heart was beating. I think he is getting more comfortable with his role and certainly the direction of the team. We are going to give him the opportunity to do what he can do.”

2022 Florida Football Postgame Quotes Florida Student-Athletes Florida 52, Eastern Washington 17 October 2, 2022

#11 Jalen Kitna, Redshirt Freshman, Quarterback On impressions of the game… “It felt good. Obviously being there and being prepared for my team, I have a job to do and went out there and it feels a little like practice. Not too hard. We have a gameplan and it was exactly what we saw. We have been preparing for it all week.”

On his development as a player… “This new coaching staff is big on development. They are huge on everyday getting 1% better so that is what I need to do. Fix some little things with my throwing motion and being a better manager of the game and situations. Having eyes in the back of my head so I can just worry about the defense. Take my game to the next level. I am really appreciative of the staff and how they have developed me.”

On playing a team from his home state of Washington… “It is funny how that works, having it be my first time against a team from home. It was really cool just playing against a team like that. I know people who come in and out of that school as well. It is a great experience and I am just appreciative of that.”

On ending up here at Florida… “Coming to Florida, my recruiting trail was a little weird. I went to 4 different high schools. I wasn’t able to go to a lot of camps. My recruiting was a little all over the place. When Coach Mullen was here, my dad was coaching Dak Prescott at the time. They had a little bit of connection and that was how I was able to get in contact with him. I got to build that relationship a bit and I really liked that culture. I realized this is a place I wanted to grow and get better.”

On having the number 11… “My two favorite numbers are 7 and 11 and when I got here last year as a freshman coming in I told them 7 and 11 were my favorite and I ended up with 11. Obviously, Kyle Trask [former number 11] played great and was amazing. I am just playing my game.”

On his comfort level while in the game… “We were still in the meat of the game and I know we are trying to put the job together and are not going to change up the game plan for any of that. I know Coach has a specific way he calls things and I know my job is to come in there and operate the system. All the quarterbacks are taught to operate that system the same way.”

#12 Justus Boone, Redshirt Freshmen, Defensive Lineman On his take on the experience today… “I feel like today we were focused, we were locked in. We had a good pregame as far as everybody locking in. The highlight of my day was seeing my brothers Keenan Landry, Jamari Lyons, Chris Thomas getting out there being able to see them play made my day.”

On what Jalen Kitna showed fans today… “We’ve got a guy coming in who’s been working really hard, keeping his head down. I’d say he practices really hard, takes his reads, and takes his opportunities.”

On the team’s growing confidence each week … “I feel, as a team, we gain confidence every day because every day we should be getting one percent better. Coming off the game against Tennessee and coming in with a chip on our shoulders trying to get better I feel like we’ve improved one percent.”

On looking forward to Missouri next week… “Every week, regardless of who we play we try and improve things, watch the film, and look for things to tighten up just like we prepare for any other team. Just work hard and prepare like everybody else.”

#12 Tyreak Sapp, Redshirt Freshman, Defensive Lineman On the hurricane, schedule change, and staying focused… “You know you just got to try to stay focused as a team. There's a lot of outside distractions that were actually going on as far as the hurricane. Some guys’ families were actually in harm's way. And so you got to be considerate of those guys and try to see a way on how you can help those guys and their families. So you know, just a lot going on. But I feel like the team held it well, really honed in on it. We got our times even though it was a brief week, we got our time to lock in and focus and get some actual work done and we did.”

On Missouri and their game this weekend: “I saw some things over there, they got some weapons over there and they some guys that can do some damage. We have got to prepare the right way for them. We'll make sure we take all the steps that need to be made to actually go out there and be prepared to play against that team.”

On new things that were incorporated this year that he didn’t last year… “A far as my soul, just taking care of my body actually playing SEC games, it takes a toll I'll tell you that for sure. Playing in this league, it is pretty hard, you know, a lot of extra film you have to get in there and you have to understand what these teams are doing because these plays and these playbooks are very complex so you got to really understand and understand not just what they're doing but actually have to go in and get used to working on understanding what's the plan that you have going on for Coach PT [Patrick Toney] puts in for the week. So you know we're trying go out and understand what are the things that we need to do to stop what they are doing.”

On the fumble… “We got a drill that we do at practice, we call it city or country. City is basically like a city where you have buildings around, a lot of stuff in the way. I didn't have city, I had country, nothing in the way. So I got free space to scoop that up and try to go get paid dirt. Unfortunately, my teammate Princely [Umanmielen] was on the ground and he didn't see me, to his defense he's a defender, he tried to get the ball he pulled it towards him. Unfortunately, they got the ball back but it's whatever. He thought it was city.”

On if he takes pride in the fact that he is a strong defensive end… “Yes, I take big pride in that. One of my GA’s always tells me I’m one of the biggest guys on the planet. When you got the size, you got to play like you are the biggest guy on the planet. He tells me that every practice, every game, he always chants that into my head. In college he was always a smaller guy so you know I take pride in that and I always forth the work that makes sure when I go out on the field I perform well.”

#67 Richie Leonard IV, Sophomore, Offensive Lineman On getting snaps… “You know we got a saying in the O-line room, five equals one and our coaches have preached to us, Coach Sale and Coach Stapleton, that you know if six equals one, then six are going to play. If seven equals one, then seven will play. So, I think just going through this camp and into the season so far, that I've worked pretty hard to be able to be the sixth guy to step up.”

On guys getting to play that don’t normally do not… “I think there's a lot of those young guys who've been working their tails off all camp. They finally got a chance to get in there. Older guys get a chance to you know sit back and coach up and cheer on the younger guys. It's just a good situation everybody going to win like that.

On if he has ever played a Sunday game… “I have not but I wouldn't say it was tough getting up. You know anytime we get a chance to put the helmet on and go out there and give our fans a show, it's a blessing.”

On if there was a distraction due to everything else going on… “Yeah, it was tough for some people. We got a couple people individually who's families were pretty affected by the storm, but I really liked the way that as a team we came together we were able to limit distractions and perform well today.”

On Jalen Kitna… “Oh man. You know we see it in practice. You know Kitna’s got a heck of an arm. Like I said we see it in practice every day, so it didn't come as a surprise to me to see him get out there and do what he did today.”

#16 Thai Chiaokhiao-Bowman, Sophmore, Wide Reciever On his journey to Florida and who reached out to him... “Bird (Sherril) actually reached out to me, he reached out to me like right after JUCO, spring ball. It was around May, and then I was like, ‘oh, Florida is, texting me no way, this is crazy.’ You know, I'm saying I come from Minneapolis, Minnesota, we don't really get recruited by SEC schools, but it was, it was cool. I wasn't trying to get too high, get too low. I had a long journey with recruiting, ‘okay, you know, they're just doing what they're supposed to do, recruiting players that I know about,’ and I was like, ‘okay,’ but then10 days later I was at Florida. Signing papers, everything. It happened so fast it was like speed dating. It was good though. Good experience with people I met over that time. A lot of phone calls, it was real genuine, like everyone in the program, support staff. You know, the coaches, obviously and the players even like reaching out to me like, it was love from the start, like, for real.”

On if he thought he could make it to the Power 5… “Yeah, I mean, that's the goal. Just every time I get a chance to play football and spring ball you’re not playing games, but you know, you're practicing every day, you're going against good competition at Indy (Independence CC). That was the JUCO I was at. It’s just like ‘man, I'll just put good stuff on tape’ and like, even when I came here, like, I kept hearing those same things, ‘put good stuff on tape’, ‘play the game today’, Coach loves saying that. And it's crazy because it was like, ‘dang, I've been hearing that from my older brother’. My older brother played at Northwestern, and he played five years there, like so I get a lot of insight from that, like just him being in a really good program, went to two Big 10 championships and like him also playing receiver, like, I just tried to take as much knowledge from him. And it's like, when I came here, they're saying, like, the same things. I was like, ‘this stuff really must be true, like, this stuff must really be some stuff to follow’, so, like, you know, just grinding every day, like every time I step on the field, it's like yeah, game, game, game, game, you know, so.”

On the difference in facilities from Independent Community College... “It's, it’s a huge, huge difference. Like, you know, it's like, we have a dorm right here and then our weight room is a nice little, it’s a weight room, so we just walk there and then we work out and we go back to our little dorm, our concrete dorms, but here it's like, oh, you’re set up nice, nice apartment and we've got this huge, brand new facility. Crazy resources, like, it's a big, it's a big change. But like, just the main things is like, ‘okay, how can I get my recovery’, like now I can go do a whole bunch of stuff you know. Normatech boots, like, cold tub, hot tub, like, sleep tank. You know, we got the whole nine. But at JUCO, it's like dang, how's my recovery, like, okay, soft-tissue work, get a lacrosse ball, you know, get the soft tissue, you know, stretch. You know what I’m saying, get on the bike for a little bit, and then, you know, that was my routine there. So it didn't really change. It was just like, ‘Oh, there's more things.’ So now I can hit it, like, more efficiently. You know, but it was amazing. I mean, we're so grateful. We're still like, every day when we walk in the facility, we're like, ‘Whoa, I can't believe we got this stuff,’ you know, but I was like, it was really great. It was really good.”

On if he took a moment to reflect on his journey to Florida... “I mean, yeah, like every day I try to like talk to my family and just, you know, they let me know, because I'm going so fast, you know. Playbook, all that type of stuff, working hard, like, learning so much new stuff, being in, you know, a big program like this is, and you know, so much history. But it's like, my mom and my brother, they like tell me, you know, ‘make sure that you're appreciative of like this stuff, like this stuff happens fast’ and like, you know, ‘remember like, obviously, where you come from’, I hear that a lot. And it's like, you know, sometimes like, ‘calm down a little bit like, reflect and, you know, I'm saying really take it all in.’ Like, this is a big journey for you. I mean, this is what you wanted to do as a baby boy. And like, you know, keep just keep attacking it the way that you would if you were five years old, like ‘oh, I want to play like Percy Harvin,’ You know, Percey, he played at Minnesota, he's like, you know, one of my favorite players. He played here, obviously, and it’s just like ‘damn I'm really in this position.’ Like, I really am doing the things that I've always wanted to do and, you know, doing the things that people have done before me that I've looked up to my whole life. So it's like, it's really incredible, just being here every day.”

On idolizing the Gators growing up... “I mean, just like dang, like, no way like it's kind of like, it's like you idolize it and then when it gets real, the attention from coaches, it’s like ‘dang, right’. And then you start imagining yourself like before you go to bed, like ‘dang could I see myself in that jersey’ and then it’s boom I’m in the jersey. I'm in the polo right now. So yeah, there was that, just like, just like, I've been a fan pretty much, but.”

On working with Wide Receivers Coach Keary Colbert... “It’s helped me tremendously. I mean, being coached for a guy that's really played it and gone to the levels that you want to go to and more, it’s a blessing, for sure. Like, learning and taking as much notes as possible in the meeting rooms, and even on field like he says, he says, ‘I make suggestions, you guys make decisions’ and it's like, ‘dang, so much knowledge is being put on me and like I have real opportunity like get better from a dude that literally done it and has literally coached people that got drafted first round’.” Like I mean, I love Coach KC. You know, just real inspiration every day, like yeah, I love Coach KC. I don’t know what more to say. Like, I just love being coached by the guy like it's great. He's a genuine dude, like, even outside of football. Like, he's just a great human being. So yeah.”