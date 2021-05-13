 GatorsTerritory - Eddy Piñeiro signs with Indianapolis
football

Eddy Piñeiro signs with Indianapolis

Nick de la Torre
@delatorre

Former Florida Gators kicker Eddy Pineiro is heading to Indianapolis.

Pineiro declared early prior to the 2018 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders, who had selected Florida punter Johnny Townsend in the same draft.

Pineiro was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1, 2018. He was traded to the Chicago Bears for a conditional seventh round pick on May 6, 2019 and made the Bears' 53-man roster and had a game-winning kick in week two of the season against the Denver Broncos.

Piñeiro ended the 2019 season with 23 of 28 field goals made (82.1 percent). While the Bears brought in another kicker after the season Pinero was able to hold on to his job until a nagging groin injury sidelined him during the 2020 season. Pineiro became a free agent after the 2020 campaign and will compete against former Georgia kicker Rodrigo Blankenship. Blankenship connected on 86.49% (32-37) of his field goals last season.

While at Florida Pinero connected on 29 of his last 30 field goal attempts between the end of the 2016 season and the entire 2017 campaign. Pineiro finished his career with an 88.4% (38-for-43) field goal conversion rate, which ranks first in UF history (min. 35 attempts) as he passed Bobby Raymond (87.8%, 43-of-49, 1983-84). His 38 made field goals place him seventh all-time in Florida history.

PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Db2x0cyBhcmUgc2lnbmluZyBmcmVlIGFnZW50IGtpY2tlciBFZGR5 IFBpbmVpcm8gdG8gYSBvbmUteWVhciBkZWFsLCBwZXIgaGlzIGFnZW50IDxh IGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vRHJld0pSb3NlbmhhdXM/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QERyZXdKUm9zZW5oYXVzPC9hPi48L3A+Jm1k YXNoOyBBZGFtIFNjaGVmdGVyIChAQWRhbVNjaGVmdGVyKSA8YSBocmVmPSJo dHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0FkYW1TY2hlZnRlci9zdGF0dXMvMTM5Mjk0 NjEyNjM4NzU2NDU0ND9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5NYXkgMTMsIDIw MjE8L2E+PC9ibG9ja3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6 Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1 dGYtOCI+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjwvZGl2Pgo8L2Rpdj4KCg==
