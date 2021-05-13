GatorsTerritory - Eddy Piñeiro signs with Indianapolis

Former Florida Gators kicker Eddy Pineiro is heading to Indianapolis.

Pineiro declared early prior to the 2018 NFL Draft but went undrafted. He signed a free agent contract with the Oakland Raiders, who had selected Florida punter Johnny Townsend in the same draft.

Pineiro was placed on injured reserve on Sept. 1, 2018. He was traded to the Chicago Bears for a conditional seventh round pick on May 6, 2019 and made the Bears' 53-man roster and had a game-winning kick in week two of the season against the Denver Broncos.