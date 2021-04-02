GatorsTerritory - Eight Former Gators Make 2021 Opening Day Rosters

The Major League Baseball season has arrived as every team’s rosters have been released. The SEC led all of college baseball with 91 former SEC players that have made an Opening Day roster. The Florida Gators had eight former players make an MLB roster including one rookie. The Gators have some young stars and grizzled veterans that are have made MLB rosters. One former Gator that made his MLB debut this Opening Day was third baseman Jonathan India. The Cincinnati Reds called up India from Spring Training and started at second base for them against the St. Louis Cardinals. India was selected fifth overall by the Reds in the 2018 MLB Draft. Here are the former Florida Gators that have made an Opening Day MLB roster.

1B Pete Alonso

Former Gators first baseman Pete Alonso is entering his third season in the MLB. Alonso is currently with the New York Mets and has spent his entire MLB career with the Mets. Alonso is the everyday first baseman for the Mets and was the 2019 N.L. Rookie of the Year.

OF Harrison Bader

Centerfielder Harrison Bader is entering his fifth season in the MLB. Bader is currently playing for the St. Louis Cardinals and has played for the Cardinals his entire MLB career. The Cardinals drafted Bader in the third round of the 2015 MLB Draft. Bader has started the season on the IL due to a forearm injury.

RHP Darren O’Day

Relief pitcher Darren O’Day is the oldest former Gator that’s still pitching in the MLB. The 38-year old submarine pitcher is entering his fourteenth season in the MLB. O’Day just signed a one-year/$3.15 million deal with the New York Yankees. This will be the sixth team O’Day has pitched for in his career.

RHP Brady Singer

Starting pitcher Brady Singer is entering in his second season in the MLB. Singer is currently pitching for the Kansas City Royals and also pitched for them in his rookie season last season. Singer was drafted by the Kansas City Royals 18th overall during the 2018 MLB Draft. The former Friday night arm is the third pitcher in the Royals' pitching rotation.

INF Jonathan India

Former All-SEC infielder Jonathan India is made his MLB debut on Opening Day. The former first round selection had a great MLB debut as he went 2-4 including a double down the left field line off St. Louis Cardinals ace pitcher Jack Flaherty. That double was India’s first MLB career hit.

RHP Anthony DeSclafani

Starting pitcher Anthony DeSclafani is entering his seventh season in the MLB. The right-hander out of New Jersey just signed a one-year/$6 million contract with the San Francisco Giants. DeSclafani is the fourth pitcher in the Giants' pitching rotation.

C Mike Zunino

2012 Golden Spikes Award winner Mike Zunino is entering his ninth season in the MLB. Zunino is currently the starting catcher for the Tampa Bay Rays. Zunino signed a one-year/$2 million contract with a 2022 club option for $4 million. If the Rays decide to not keep Zunino after this season, he’ll get a $1 million buyout.

RHP Dane Dunning