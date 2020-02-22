OFFER: SIGN UP for an annual subscription and you will also receive a FREE $49.50 gift code to the Rivals Fan Shop!

With the NFL Combine just days away, GatorsTerritory decided to take a look at the 8 former Florida Gators that were invited to participate in the event.



We will start with the player who is projected to go highest in the draft, and that’s CJ Henderson. Henderson is projected to go in the mid-to-late first round by nearly all draft experts, but could up his stock even more with a solid combine performance.

Florida’s roster had Henderson listed at 6-foot-1, 202 pounds before the start of his junior season, which is excellent size for an NFL cornerback; couple that with a very good 40 (I expect him to run in the mid-to-high 4.3s) and showing off how fluid he is in his drops, I think you could see him elevate his stock after an event like this.

Another Gator who I think can improve their draft stock quite a bit is Jabari Zuniga. Zuniga produced a solid season for the Gators, but missed a lot of time due to injury and I think his draft stock took a hit because of it. He is currently projected to come off the board in the fifth round, but I think he has the opportunity to really change that in Indianapolis.

If Zuniga has a really good showing, I think you could see him shoot up into the mid-to-late third round. His tape from both his junior and senior seasons, especially when he was healthy, shows you flashes of a high-level defensive lineman.