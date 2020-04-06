OFFER: Use promo code GATORS60 to receive 60 days of FREE premium access!

With baseball season unfortunately already in the books, Baseball America and additional media outlets have started to publish their MLB mock drafts and draft rankings. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the draft has also been shortened from 40 rounds to at least five rounds.



On Wednesday morning, Baseball American updated its top-300 prospects for the 2020 MLB Draft. Eight Florida Gators players and signees made the list, including four in the top-100.

With that said, below are the Gators who made that list:

#71 RHP Tommy Mace (3-0, 1.67 ERA)

#137 RHP Jack Leftwich (2-0, 4.15 ERA)

#199 INF Cory Acton (.192/.364/.269)

For the past two seasons, Tommy Mace and Jack Leftwich have been the two front-line starters in Florida’s weekend rotation.

Cory Acton is a draft-eligible sophomore, as he will be 21 years old by the time everything kicks in. Two additional sophomores who are draft-eligible that didn’t make the list are right-handed pitcher Christian Scott and outfielder Jacob Young.

Six signees made the list, including Florida’s lone junior college signee. Below are the Florida signees who made Baseball America’s Top-300 draft prospects list:

#8 OF Zac Veen

#75 3B Coby Mayo

#92 LHP Timothy Manning

#122 INF Colby Halter

#289 RHP Franco Aleman (JUCO)

Zac Veen is the top-ranked high school prospect on Baseball America’s list. Veen has drawn comparisons to National League MVPs Christian Yelich and Cody Bellinger.

Coby Mayo, Timothy Manning and Colby Halter are all the top-100 high school prospects. Veen and Mayo were both selected to the Perfect Game All-American Classic and Under Armour All-America Game.

St. John’s Rivers State College pitcher, Franco Aleman, was the fourth-ranked JUCO player in the country. Aleman was the 80th-ranked prospect overall and 30th-ranked right-handed pitcher in the class of 2018.

Going into the 2020 season, Franco Aleman was Baseball America’s top-ranked JUCO player in the country. They also tabbed Aleman as its preseason pitcher of the year.

