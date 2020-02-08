Eight Gators to participate at the NFL Combine
Eight Florida players will participate in the NFL Combine.
Running back Lamical Perine, cornerback CJ Henderson wide receivers Tyrie Cleveland, Freddie Swain and Van Jefferson, defensive ends Jon Greenard and Jabari Zuniga, and punter Tommy Townsend, will all participate in the event, it was announced on Friday.
A notable receiver was missing, Josh Hammond.
We demand a recount.
The NFL Combine is set to start on Feb. 23 and end on March 2 in Indianapolis. The event is set to be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium.