On the final day of the NCAA East Preliminaries, eight Gators qualify for the National Championships in seven events

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - On day three of the NCAA East Preliminaries, the Gators men's team performed exceptionally, sending eight athletes to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in seven events. In total, the men's team advanced nine athletes to the Championships in eight different events.

The day started out with a bang as the men's 4x100 relay team of Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, and Robert Gregory punched their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships (38.82) after beating a field that included SEC 4x100 Champions LSU and the ACC Champions Clemson.

Pjai Austin (9.88) and Robert Gregory (9.97) followed up their 4x100 NCAA Championship qualification by also earning a spot in the 100m. Austin finished third, and Gregory finished seventh. Shortly after qualifying two in the 100m, the Gators added three more in the 400m. Ryan Willie (45.70), Emmanuel Bamidele (46.09), and Jevaughn Powell (46.68) all finished in the top-10 of the final round of the 400m prelims.

In the 400m hurdles, Collin Sieffert advanced to the NCAA Championships for the first time in an individual event, finishing eleventh overall.

The final individual running event of the day was the 200m, where both Robert Gregory (19.60) and Jacory Patterson (20.21) qualified for the NCAA Championships. Gregory beat the field, earning first by 0.3 seconds, while Patterson placed ninth.

Sean Dixon-Bodie qualified in the NCAA Championships in the field, earning first in the triple jump (16.89m/55'5'). Dixon-Bodie has qualified for both the Indoor and Outdoor National Championships this season.

In the final men's race of the competition, Jevaughn Powell, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, and Ryan Willie qualified for the NCAA Championships in the 4x400 with a time of 3:05.70.They finished third overall.

Tomorrow is the final day of NCAA East Preliminaries action for the women, and 16 Gators are looking to punch their tickets to the NCAA Outdoor Championships. The day's first event begins at 1 p.m. ET with Alida van Daalen and Akari Isaac in the women's discus competition. Running events begin at 5 p.m. ET when the Gators take part in the 4x100 relay.

NCAA EAST PRELIMINARIES MEET

Friday's Finals Recap

Triple Jump Men- Sean Dixon-Bodie earned first in the triple jump qualifying for Austin, Texas and the NCAA Outdoor Championships. His second jump of the day (16.89m/55'5') propelled him into first, where he remained for the rest of the competition. As a Gator Dixon-Bodie has now qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the indoor and outdoor seasons. Michael Holloway II finished twenty-ninth (15.16m/49'9").

100m Men- Both Pjai Austin and Robert Gregory advanced to the NCAA Outdoor Championships in the 100m. Austin finished third (9.88) and Gregory finished seventh (9.97) in the final round of the NCAA East Prelims. The duo qualified for the NCAA Championships in both the 4x100 and 100m events. Jacory Patterson finished twentieth (10.15).

200m Men- Robert Gregory and Jacory Patterson advance to the NCAA Outdoor Championship in the 200m. Gregory finished first overall with a time of 19.60, and Jacory Patterson finished ninth (20.21).

400m Men- All three Gators in the 400m qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships. Ryan Willie placed first in the final round of qualifying (45.70), Emmanuel Bamidele was third (46.09), and Jevaughn Powell finished tenth (46.68).

400m Hurdles Men- Collin Sieffert finished eleventh (51.33) in the 400m hurdles qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships.

4x100 Men- The relay team of Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, and Robert Gregory continued their strong season in the 4x100, qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships by winning their heat (38.82). The relay team finished first overall in the event beating the SEC 4x100 Champions LSU and the ACC Champion Clemson.

4x400 Men- Jevaughn Powell, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, and Ryan Willie followed up their collegiate record performance at the SEC Championships by qualifying for the NCAA Outdoor Championships (3:05.70). They finished third overall in the event.

HOLLOWAY'S WORDS On the team going to Austin for the NCAA Outdoor Championships... "It has been an incredible last two days for the men. I am very proud of them. We challenged them to execute and trust what we are doing. Twelfth is as good as first in this meet and they all came out and did a wonderful job. Today I think everybody that competed, with the exception of one person, made it to Austin. Really excited. Guys in the 100m, 200m, 400m, 400m hurdles, both relays, the long and the triple jumps. We fired our bullets and fired them well. I am really pleased."

On Robert Gregory's recent performances... "The big thing with Rob is he is a rookie to this system and he is starting to figure out and learn. We are learning each other. He is a big time talent. He has never missed the NCAA final in his career. We are blessed that he is here with us and the Gators. I think what you saw this weekend is what we pray is going to happen in a couple weekends. We just have to keep him healthy and keep himself and myself focused and marching forward."

On Sean Dixon-Bodie and Malcolm Clemons qualifying... "I think the big thing with both of those guys, Malcolm [Clemons] in the long jump and Sean [Dixon-Bodie] in the triple jump, is they have both been a little dinged up. Between Yolanda [Lawrence] and her crew in the training room and Coach [Nic] Petersen putting a plan together to get them healthy. Malcom qualifies on his first jump and Sean has a big jump on his second jump. I am really excited about those guys moving forward and excited to see what they do in a couple of weeks."

NCAA East Preliminaries Results Event Place, Gators (Time/Distance), Notes

Triple Jump (M) 1. Sean Dixon-Bodie (16.89m/55'5') Season Best, Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships 29. Michael Holloway II (15.16m/49'9")

100m (M) 3. Pjai Austin (9.88) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships 7. Robert Gregory (9.97) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships 20. Jacory Patterson (10.15)

200m (M) 1. Robert Gregory (19.60) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships 9. Jacory Patterson (20.21) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

400m (M) 1. Ryan Willie (45.70) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships 3. Emmanuel Bamidele (46.09) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships 10. Jevaughn Powell (46.68) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

400m Hurdles (M) 11. Collin Sieffert (51.33) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

4x100 (M) 1. Ryan Willie, Jacory Patterson, Pjai Austin, Robert Gregory (38.82) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships

4x400 (M) 3. Jevaughn Powell, Emmanuel Bamidele, Jacory Patterson, Ryan Willie (3:05.70) Qualified for the NCAA Outdoor Championships





