Elam named to Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List

Kaiir Elam continues to rack up award watchlist nominations with his latest coming Tuesday.

Elam was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy Watch List, given to the best defensive player of the year. It is the third watch list that Elam has been added to this offseason. A 2021 Preseason All-SEC Second Team selection, Elam started all 12 games, posting 39 tackles (28 solo), 11 pass breakups and two interceptions last season. Elam was also named to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list as well as the Chuck Bednarik Award watch list.

The Football Writers Association of America (FWWA) has chosen a National Defensive Player of the Year since 1993. In 1995, the FWAA named the award in honor of the legendary two-way player from the University of Minnesota. Nagurski dominated college football, then became a star for professional football's Chicago Bears in the 1930s. Bronislaw "Bronko" Nagurski is a charter member of both the College Football and Pro Football Halls of Fame.

The Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner will be chosen from those five finalists and honored at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet presented by LendingTree on Dec. 6 at the Charlotte Convention Center.