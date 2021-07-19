Elam Named To The Chuck Bednarik Award Watch List

Florida cornerback Kaiir Elam was named to the Chuck Bednarik watch list, as the Maxwell Football Club announced Monday its watch lists for the 85th Maxwell Award and the 27th annual Chuck Bednarik Award.

Elam started all 12 games for the Gators in 2020 and finished his sophomore season with 39 tackles (28 solo), one tackle for a loss, two interceptions, 11 pass breakups and a fumble recovery. That earned Elam a spot on the Coaches All-SEC First Team and Associated Press All-SEC Second Team, making him a Jim Thorpe Award Semifinalist.

The Chuck Bednarik Award has been presented to the College Defensive Player of the Year since 1995 and is named in honor of Chuck Bednarik, a former standout at the University of Pennsylvania and with the Philadelphia Eagles. Bednarik is a member of both the College Football Hall of Fame's Class of '69 and the NFL Hall of Fame's Class of '67.

Elam is one of 90 player named to the watch list.