GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida volleyball will make 11 televised appearances throughout 2024 regular-season, as ESPN and the SEC Network revealed their 2024 volleyball slates on Thursday.





The Gators will kick off its airtime on ESPN2 with a matchup against Ohio State on Sept. 8. ESPN2 also picked up Florida's non-conference matchups against Georgia Tech (Sept. 11), and Florida State (Sept. 17).





The Gators 2024 TV schedule highlights back-to-back ESPN matches against Kentucky (Sept. 29), the 2024 SEC Champions, and Texas (Oct. 6), the two-time defending NCAA Champions.





The Southeastern Conference Network has announced the airing of nearly three dozen regular-season matches throughout the fall of 2024, featuring five Florida matchups. Volleyball fans can find these matches on SEC Network every Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday, with conference play beginning on Wednesday, Sept. 25.





Florida Volleyball Television Appearances in 2024

Date

Time (ET)

Matchup

Airing on





Friday, Sept. 8

4 p.m.

Ohio State at Florida

ESPN2





Wednesday, Sept. 11

7 p.m.

Florida at Georgia Tech

ESPN2





Tuesday, Sept. 17

7 p.m.

Florida State at Florida

ESPN2





Sunday, Sept. 22

3 p.m.

Buffalo at Florida

SEC Network





Sunday, Sept. 29

1 p.m.

Kentucky at Florida

ESPN





Sunday, Oct. 6

1 p.m.

Texas at Florida

ESPN





Friday, Oct. 18

9 p.m.

Florida at Texas A&M

SEC Network





Sunday, Oct. 20

1 p.m.

Florida at LSU

ESPN2





Friday, Oct. 25

7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida

SEC Network





Wednesday, Oct. 30

8 p.m.

Florida at Arkansas

SEC Network





Wednesday, Nov. 20

8 p.m.

Florida at Auburn

SEC Network





An additional slate of matches that will be available on SECN+ via WatchESPN, will be announced at a later date.





The 2024 season will conclude with ESPN platforms showcasing the 2024 NCAA Women's Volleyball Tournament. The national semifinals are set to begin on Thursday, Dec. 19 via ESPN, with the first semifinal airing at 7 p.m. and the second semifinal starting 30 minutes after the conclusion of the 7 p.m. matchup.





For the second consecutive year the NCAA Volleyball Championships will be broadcast live on ABC from the KFC Yum Center in Louisville, Ky. on Sunday, Dec. 22 at 3 p.m.