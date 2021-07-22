Eli Drinkwitz takes jab at Dan Mullen

With SEC Media Days wrapping up on Thursday Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz made sure the event went off with a bang.

Drinkwitz is entering his second season as a head coach in the SEC but this was the first time he was given the stage at SEC Media Days and he didn't disappoint. Drinkwitz took on the rumors about Texas and Oklahoma wanting to move to the SEC by asking Greg Sankey if the "horns down" taunt that Longhorns' opponents do would be a penalty in the SEC. When asked if Missouri has an actual rival — they were given an annual matchup Arkansas, which Drinkwitz used as an opportunity to poke the Hogs.

"I kind of like the rivalry we've got with Arkansas," he quipped. “I don't remember the last time they beat us, so I kind of like that one."

His quips wouldn't end there, shortly taking aim at Dan Mullen and Florida, who visit Columbia, Missouri on November 20.

"I'm praying for snow," Drinkwitz said according to Ben Frederickson of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. "Dan (Mullen) is going to complain about everything anyway."