Elijah Blades dismissed from program

Graduate transfer Elijah Blades has been dismissed from the Florida football program.

"We dismissed him from our program," Dan Mullen said sternly on Monday. "He's no longer with the team. I met with him and dismissed him from the program yesterday."

The Athletic was the first to report that Blades had left the team. Blades played in three games at Florida, tallying three tackles and a pass breakup but had missed some time due to a hamstring injury.

Blades had a long, weird history with Florida. Originally committed to Florida in high school he decommitted and signed with Nebraska before eventually enrolling at Arizona Western Community College. Blades then flirted with UF again before heading to Texas A&M. Blades then had issues transferring to Florida, arriving in the fall just before the season began. His career ends as awkwardly as it began.

Florida is thin at defensive back but Blades had played sparingly in his short time at Florida. His departure will hurt from a depth perspective.