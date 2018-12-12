Dan Mullen's staff is currently dispersed all across the map with multiple in-home visits taking place each day, but that hasn't prevented the Gators from welcoming top-shelf prospects to the Swamp for unofficial visits.

Marc Britt and Jovens Janvier, who are committed to Miami and Louisville, respectively, spent the majority of Tuesday and Wednesday visiting UF's campus and both remain top targets after reeling in offers earlier in the year.

The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Britt, the seventh-ranked receiver for 2020, was slated to visit during the middle of the season, but ended up having to reschedule.