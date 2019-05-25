Elite 2021 signal-caller locks in yet another trip to the Swamp
This upcoming Friday will signal the beginning of a series of Elite One Day Camps that Florida will be hosting throughout June.
Dan Mullen and company will be starting off the camp season on a good note by welcoming one of the top 2021 prospects in the nation back to UF.
Bogart (Ga.) product Brock Vandagriff is gearing up to make the trek down to Gainesville for the third time this year.
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news