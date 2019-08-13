So far this year, Seffner (Fla.) prospect Agiye Hall has hit the road and journeyed up to the University of Florida on several occasions.

The sixth-ranked wideout in the 2021 class made his way to Gainesville a couple of times in the spring, and took a pair of trips to the Swamp in June as well.

With four visits to UF under his belt in 2019, Hall is set to return to the school in the fall to watch one of the marquee games on Florida's schedule.