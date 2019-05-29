In addition to Florida, Hall has summer visits lined up with Alabama (June 3), Georgia (June 4), Tennessee (June 5) and Florida State (June 8).

Agiye Hall, a 6-foot-2, 183-pound rising junior who straps up the pads for powerhouse Seffner (Fla.) Armwood, says he is returning to the Swamp on June 7. UF is scheduled to host an Elite One Day Camp and 7-on-7 tournament on the same day as well.

One of the nation's premier pass catchers in the class of 2021 has scheduled another visit to the University of Florida.

Armed with roughly 30 offers, Hall was rewarded with an offer from Dan Mullen's staff in January and has stepped foot in Gainesville multiple times as well, including for a spring practice in late March.

“It was nice,” Hall previously told GT. “I liked the atmosphere. I like how they made everything nice and simple. I just like how it was a lot of love and a lot of competition out there.

“I watched them a lot,” Hall said of UF’s wideouts. I tried to learn some myself. I like [Gonzales’] techniques, how he presents his plays, how he presents the concepts of plays; all that.

"It was just a lot of competition mostly. It was nice, long, competitive. It was a lot of love at the end of practice.”

Hall, who is already committed to the 2021 Under Armour All-American Game, reeled in 47 catches for 878 yards and 10 touchdowns as a sophomore.

Stay tuned to GatorsTerritory.