One of the nation's elite defensive backs in the 2022 class trimmed his list on Wednesday morning, as Jaheim Singletary dished out a top six (no order) of Florida, Florida State, LSU, Georgia, Oklahoma and USC.

If you have been tracking Singletary's recruitment closely, it's no surprise Florida made the initial cut. Dan Mullen's staff has been in hot pursuit since extending an offer last spring, with the Gators already holding a pair of Rivals FutureCast predictions as well.

Singletary, a product of Jacksonville (Fla.) Lee, spoke to GatorsTerritory about why UF is a top contender, his relationship with its staff, and names the school he has the best relationship with as well.