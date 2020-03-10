Not only did over a dozen blue-chip prospects step foot in the Swamp this past Saturday, but a crop of highly-regarded sophomores took in the program's junior day event as well, with one being Shemar Stewart.

The 6-foot-5, 235-pound Stewart, who laces up the cleats for Opa Locke (Fla.) Monsignor Pace, is an elite talent along the defensive front who has a strong chance at earning a fifth star once the 2022 rankings are released. The South Florida native is already approaching two-dozen offers as well, with one being from the Gators.