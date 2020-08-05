OFFER: Purchase a monthly subscription, receive two additional months for FREE!

Another SEC program has stepped up to the plate with an offer for Jaydon Blue, as the four-star running back and Lone Star Native now has the opportunity to strap up the pads for the Florida Gators.

A product of Houston (Texas) Klein Cain, the 5-foot-10, 190-pound Blue racked up 1,612 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns during his sophomore campaign, averaging 7.9 yards per carry. He reeled in 15 catches for 108 yards as well.

"I love Florida a lot," Blue told GatorsTerritory. "I have been out there (to the state of Florida) many times. I have been there for track like three times and I used to watch them play a lot. I even went to the game when they played at LSU, so I’ve been looking at Florida a lot."