Elite 2024 quarterback: 'I’m so happy the Gators offered me.'
While he is only a freshman, Adrian Posse is already making serious noise on the recruiting front and expected to become one of the elite quarterbacks in the class of 2024.
Texas A&M kicked things off last June with offer No. 1, while offers from Florida, Miami, LSU and Southern Miss have already been delivered as well. The Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace standout is taken aback by the amount of early attention coming in his direction but also knows the result of hard work and dedication.
"The experience has been amazing," Posse told Gators Territory. "I’ve been putting a lot of work on my technique, and I’ve been trying to get better in every aspect of the game."
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news