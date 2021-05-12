While he is only a freshman, Adrian Posse is already making serious noise on the recruiting front and expected to become one of the elite quarterbacks in the class of 2024.

Texas A&M kicked things off last June with offer No. 1, while offers from Florida, Miami, LSU and Southern Miss have already been delivered as well. The Miami (Fla.) Monsignor Pace standout is taken aback by the amount of early attention coming in his direction but also knows the result of hard work and dedication.

"The experience has been amazing," Posse told Gators Territory. "I’ve been putting a lot of work on my technique, and I’ve been trying to get better in every aspect of the game."