Behind David Turner and the rest of Florida's staff, the Gators were able to haul in an impressive defensive line group in their 2020 class.

On top of adding edge rusher Antwaun Powell and versatile prospect Johnnie Brown, UF signed Rivals250 defensive tackles Jalen Lee and Lamar Goods last month. They also signed priority DT Gervon Dexter, who could potentially receive his fifth star in the final rankings update.

The program is looking to continue to recruit at a high level along the interior of the d-line in next year's cycle, with Payton Page being labeled as one of their top targets.

Page, the second-ranked DT on Rivals, recently spoke with GatorsTerritory's Corey Bender about his interest in Florida and why they made his top 11 back in October.