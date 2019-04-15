“Basically what happened was that I was in the office with Marlon and the head coach, coach Mullen,” Armella told GatorsTerritory . “He just told me he would love for me and [Marlon] to come back up here, just have a good environment for us and have a good plan for us. He said he wanted to offer me to go there."

Dan Mullen made a pitch to both offensive linemen to make the move to Florida.

This past weekend, Armella was accompanied by St. Thomas Aquinas teammate and fellow offensive lineman, Marlon Martinez, who reeled in an offer back in January.

One of the recruits who was given the green light by the program was Julian Armella, a freshman out of South Florida.

After Florida’s Orange and Blue Game wrapped up on Saturday, multiple prospects exited UF’s campus armed with an offer from the Gators.

Checking in at 6-foot-6, 292 pounds, Armella possesses a desirable skill set at the next level and even walked away with o-line MVP honors at the Miami Rivals Camp.

From the tape the coaches have seen on both prospects, Mullen believes Armella and Martinez would be excellent additions to his program.

“As an offensive lineman for us both, he said coming from South Florida that we have speed, we have length and we have size,” Armella said. “We’re a pretty good fit over here for this offense.”

Outside of having a conversation with Mullen, Armella spent some quality time around John Hevesy and got a feel for the offensive line coach’s personality.

“He’s a really cool guy,” Armella said of Hevesy. “He’s just really cool with the players. He’s very chilled and laid back. But when they got to get to work, they got to get to work.”

Mullen and Hevesy, along with the rest of the staff, made it a point to prioritize Armella and Martinez during their time at UF.

Armella also highlighted his interactions with a few of the former Gators who stopped by on Saturday, namely four-time NFL Pro Bowler Mike Pouncey.

“It was really cool because I know it was an unofficial visit, but they treated us like we were the kings,” Armella said. “We went into the locker room. Mike Pouncey and everybody was in there. Just everybody saying, ‘What’s up,’ and it’s a cool environment.”

While he has yet to finish his first year of high school, Armella has already reeled in offers from Auburn, Florida State, Michigan and Oregon among others.

Although his father, Enzo, played for the Seminoles back in the day, Armella is going to explore all options in his recruitment, including the Gators.

“It’s actually a really good offer because my dad played at FSU and it was like a big rivalry always,” Armella said. “He told me wherever I go, just make sure you feel happy and this is a pretty good place over here.”

