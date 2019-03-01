Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-01 08:34:17 -0600') }} football Edit

Elite Peach State freshman with multiple UF connections locks in visit

Ymyyuetjckfyucwkupda
Terian Williams
Joseph Hastings • GatorsTerritory.com
Recruiting Reporter

One would be hard-pressed to find an out-of-state recruit with more connections to the Sunshine State, specifically the University of Florida, than Terian Williams.For Williams, there are multiple ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}