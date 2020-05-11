Emerging safety target is feeling the love from Florida, sets virtual visit
OFFER: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code "UF2020"
With one defensive back currently holding a spot in the 2021 class, it's no surprise Dan Mullen's staff is evaluating all options and continuing to expand their big board by offering a stable of uncommitted prospects.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news