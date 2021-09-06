Emory Jones breaks down his first start

Saturday night was one Emory Jones had looked forward to for three years. He'd probably dreamt of what it would feel like to run out of the tunnel, to hear his name announced as a starter, and to hear a packed Swamp cheering for him.

Saturday night's dream didn't turn into a nightmare by any means but Jones' first start wasn't perfect.

Speaking to the media shortly after the game last Saturday, Jones said he would be staying at the stadium to watch film before he went home. What did he see?

"Mainly I could just tell that, that was my first start," Jones said without a smile but an analytical, straight-faced demeanor. "I learned how hard the grind is of being a starter and how detailed you have to be and how locked in you have to be mentally every single play. Basically just how much I have to pay attention to details, and just lock into play after play."

Jones threw one touchdown and two interceptions in a pedestrian performance. He did enough to beat an inferior opponent but Saturday night should really serve more as a learning experience for the redshirt junior. You can learn more in failure, sometimes, than in success.

"After watching it, I had a lot of opportunities to make a lot of plays," he said. "Could do a lot of things differently—threw better balls and make better decisions but, I mean all I can do is just grow from it and just learn from him, and I'm, I kind of actually, I’m glad I got the opportunity to actually just get a chance to learn from all that. And just know I gotta do better than that and just come back and try to do better next week."

That learning process began in real time at 7:35 pm on Saturday and extended into the wee morning hours on Sunday. Monday was time to put those hours spent watching the film to use. Jones believes he can improve a lot from week one to week two with just a few simple fixes.

"Just paying attention to little details. I mean it was some things that I didn't do well. Just, I mean just detail-wise, and that takes you a long way especially in games and in playing quarterback," Jones said. "I mean, I had a lot of just missed opportunities that I could have did and I could have—my stats could go way better. I mean, just the whole performance could have been way better.”

The good thing about making mistakes early in the season is there is a lot of time to make the corrections. With Dan Mullen's confidence, Jones is eager to get back on the field and get back to work.