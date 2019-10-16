GAINESVILLE, Fla.-- After Feleipe Franks went down in week three with a season ending injury, quarterbacks Emory Jones and Kyle Trask knew it was their time to shine.

Trask seemed to be Mullen’s go to guy, but coach slowly started incorporating Jones more and more.

Jones played in a few games last season as a redshirt freshman, so he has his fair share of experience on the field.

“I’m very comfortable out there now. I mean I been doing it for like a year and a half now and I do it every day in practice,” said Jones.

Jones brings a unique set of skills to the table.

"Definitely, definitely, very talented,” said guard Brett Heggie. “I think it keeps defenses honest because he can run around a little bit and throw the ball. Definitely good that he’s out there getting some reps and doing what he needs to do.”

As a dual-threat quarterback, the man can run. So far this season, he’s rushed for 114 yards and one touchdown on eighteen attempts. That’s a big improvement from last year when he went for 41 yards on the same number of attempts.

But he can throw the ball well, too. He’s thrown for 125 yards and two touchdowns this year. His skill set keeps defenses guessing and is a valuable tool for the Gators’ offense.

“I done made a couple of throws in some games and they know if they get too deep and try to catch me running the ball, I catch ‘em off guard sometimes,” said Jones.

This unique duo means Florida’s opponents have to watch tape on two guys and prepare for both. Trask is a little more traditional, so Jones is the guy those defenses really have to be ready for.

“I have seen like defenses play me a lot different than they do Kyle,” he said. “But the way I accept it is having the mentality that even if they know what I’m about to do, I can still like make whatever happen, I can do whatever I wanna do. So, I don’t really worry about it.”

This kind of offense isn’t anything new for coach Dan Mullen. Back in 2006, he played a similar two-man strategy with quarterbacks Tim Tebow and Chris Leak. After Franks went down, Mullen called Trask and Jones into a meeting to talk about that infamous pair up.

“He was just talking about that duo and how good they were together and how they worked together as two quarterbacks and how we can be something similar to that sometimes,” said Jones.

Having two guys that are ready to go in on any given play gives Mullen a lot of freedom in calling plays. Trask and Jones follow him up and down the sideline waiting for their name to be called.

“He told me at the beginning of the season just be ready at any time for any game, prepare like I’m the starter, like we all have, cause he can like just call at any time, call our number and we just gotta be ready,” said Jones.

At the LSU game, Jones had nine carries for 36 yards. Having him in a game like that allows Mullen to take some of the pressure off of Trask.

“We had some things we liked to have Emory in there for that we thought were good for us,” said Mullen. “Usually there's stuff that it really doesn't matter who's in.”

And Trask doesn’t mind having Jones take some of the snaps.

“It’s not a big deal for me,” said Trask. “Honestly, personally I just want to win games and whatever helps us win games will make me and all the team feel happy.”

Some were concerned that a two-quarterback system may affect the chemistry between the quarterback and his receivers. However, that has not been an issue for the offense.

“Coming into the start of the season all the receivers knew we had three starting quarterbacks,” said receiver Trevon Grimes. “I know you guys see, as I see, and the receivers see, each one is phenomenal and has their own little twist that they can bring to the game.”

“I think he’s growing a lot throughout these games and he’s becoming more confident,” added receiver Van Jefferson. “When he gets out there, he’s just in his comfort zone, doing what we see every day in practice.”

Jones is definitely a guy to keep your eye on this year.

The unique offensive scheme has been and will continue to be a crucial leg-up for the Gators as they head into the most important part of the season.