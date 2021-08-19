Emory Jones named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List

Florida Gators starting quarterback Emory Jones has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Watch List, the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation, Inc., has announced

Jones is one of 63 quarterbacks on the watch list, which includes, other SEC quarterbacks Connor Bazelak (Missouri), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), Emory Jones (Florida), and Bo Nix (Auburn).

Last season, Jones appeared in nine games, recording 18 completions on 32 attempts (56%) for 221 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 217 yards rushing on 32 attempts and two rushing touchdowns.

The Golden Arm Award annually recognizes the top senior or upperclassman quarterback set to graduate with their class. The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipients are selected by the distinguished Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, and former players. Candidates are chosen based on player performance on-and-off the field.

The 2021 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy by The Johnny Unitas Educational Foundation President, John Unitas, Jr., at the Golden Arm Award banquet and celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, MD on Friday, December 10, 2021.