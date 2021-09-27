Emory Jones named SEC Co-Offensive Player of the Week

Florida Gators quarterback Emory Jones was named SEC Co-Offensive player of the week following his performance against Tennessee.

Jones had a career night in his first time starting against SEC East rival Tennessee. He threw for 209 yards and ran for 144, becoming the first Gators player to pass for 200-plus yards and rush for 100-plus yards in the same game since Tim Tebow in 2009. Jones set single-game career highs in passing yards (209), completions (21), and rushing yards (144) while tying his career-high with two touchdown passes. His 144 yards rushing was the most by an SEC player in week four. Jones revealed that the rushing total was the highest he'd ever amassed in a single game, even dating back to high school.

By completing 21 of 27 passes, Jones finished with a 77.8 completion percentage. This is tied for the 10th-highest completion percentage by a Gators quarterback with at least 25 pass attempts in a game since 1996.

Jones shared the honor with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks, who hauled in six passes for 167 yards and a touchdown in the Razorbacks' win over Texas A&M.