Emory Jones' record day in The Swamp

Emory Jones' name will forever live in the Florida record books for his performance during the Florida Gators' 70-52 win over Samford.

Jones completed 82% (28-34) of his pass attempts for 464 yards and six touchdowns, adding 86 rushing yards and another score. Jones' 550 total yards are the most for a player in a single game in program history, eclipsing Tim Tebow's outstanding Sugar Bowl performance against Cincinnatti in 2009. Jones was also just 18 yards shy of breaking the single-game passing record, something his understudy was campaigning for before Dan Mullen subbed in Anthony Richardson for Florida's last drive. Richardson, after being told he was going into the game, chased down his head coach on the sideline before the kickoff to plead Jones' case.

"The drive before he went in he told Coach Mullen that he didn’t want to go in because I think I had like 20 yards to break the all-time record. He was telling Coach Mullen, don’t," Jones recalled after the game. "I was like nah, go in there and play. I’m not worried about that. Just to have that mindset, it’s always cool to have that guy with you every day in the meeting rooms, always have your back. It’s a blessing.”

Florida's defense struggled Saturday against a Samford offense that has been good in 2021 but shouldn't have been able to move the ball the way they did Saturday afternoon. The Bulldogs scored a touchdown on each of their first three possessions and five of their first six, meaning Jones and the offense found themselves in a slugfest needing to respond every time they had the ball.

"I’m always pretty critical. But I thought overall not flinching in his ability to just kind of kind of lead us and you know, you kind of see, we took some, you know, take some shots down the field," Mullen said. "Somehow, a bunch of time, we're trying to take a shot downfield, they're just bailing out of there, tough stuff underneath. Got us into the right checks. And, you know, I know for him, it's a confidence builder for him, how he played today.”

Jones has been through it all this year. He came in as the starter and a fan favorite. interceptions and losses put him in the fanbase's doghouse. He was benched at LSU, lost his starting job against Georgia but was a large part of the reason the Gators were able to win Saturday.

“It’s been a lot of ups and downs for me. I always stay grinding, never get too high. Never get too low. I have the support of all the guys in the locker room and all the coaching staff. They have my back," he said. "They’re all rooting for me and that’s all I can ask for. They’re so supportive of me and I’m blessed to have this locker room, honestly.”