Emory Jones vows to go "back to work"

Emory Jones had waited patiently for three years for this moment. It's been 1,335 days since Jones signed his National Letter of Intent, flipping from Ohio State to Florida — and Dan Mullen, the first coach to give him an SEC offer.

Saturday night, for the first time in his career, Jones led the Florida Gators offense on the field as the starting quarterback, a moment he had dreamed of, walked through and envisioned in his mind countless times, just never like it actually played out.

The start was fast. Jones led the Gators on an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game. The drive culminated on a play where Jones checked out of the initial call from the sideline to an option play that resulted in a Dameon Pierce touchdown run.

Things didn't go completely off the rails but Jones finished 17-27 (63%) for 113 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions. He added 74 rushing yards on 10 carries but was outshined by his understudy.

“I feel like it was just, I mean sloppy, rusty," he said when asked about the performance after the game. "We just gotta go back in the lab, get better, try to get better every week.”

There was a palpable excitement for the Emory Jones era. There were even fans who wanted to see more of Jones during a season that saw Kyle Trask throw the ball enough yards to cover his home state of Texas, yet, somewhere before halftime, there were fans calling for Jones' starting job, something Jones was aware of even standing at the podium for his post game press conference.

“Yeah. That’s expected," Jones said when asked about outside noise after the game. "(Anthony Richardson) went out there and did his thing. He played good. I’m happy for him. But I mean…I’m not really worried about that. I’ve just got to focus on next week.”

Jones isn't alone. Dan Mullen made sure to stand firmly in his corner after the game. It wasn't just Mullen either.

Anthony Richardson tweeted his support.








