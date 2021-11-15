Emory Jones will start against Missouri

Coming off of a record-setting performance against Missouri Dan Mullen will stick with Emory Jones as the Florida Gators' starting quarterback.

"Emory's been playing really well," Mullen said of Jones on Monday. "So, I'm not gonna say we might not have a good package or something to get Anthony in there, I'm still putting the plan together. But hopefully, he's fully available."

Mullen was speaking of Richardson, who sustained a concussion against Georgia, was cleared to play the following week but injured his knee dancing at the team hotel the night before the South Carolina game. Richardson was only available in an emergency roll against South Carolina and wasn't used. He played just the final offensive drive against Samford after the Gators had all but secured a win against the Bulldogs.

Jones set a school record with 550 total yards against Samford. The redshirt junior quarterback completed 28-of-34 pass attempts for a career-high 464 yards and six touchdowns. He added 86 rushing yards and another touchdown.

Jones broke Tim Tebow’s record of 533 yards of total offense set against Cincinnati in 2009.

"I think it was so huge for Emory to just sit up there and just consistently perform time after time after time. To go and set the top performance for a quarterback in the history of Florida football," Mullen said. "That is a pretty special deal, right? There’s a lot of great players and a lot of football played around here. When you sit atop the record book as a quarterback here at Florida, that’s a special deal.”

Richardson is healthy and could be used this week, according to Mullen.

Florida and Missouri will kick off this Saturday at 4:00 pm.