GatorsTerritory - Errors cost Florida series opener in Lexington

The No. 10 Florida Gators quite literally booted a game away in a 7-5 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats Thursday night in Lexington.

Florida was charged with three errors, had three wild pitches, and allowed four unearned runs to spoil what would have been a good comeback win if not for the self-inflicted wounds.

Florida (31-14 / 13-9 SEC) started Franco Alemán, who struggled mightily last Friday. Thursday was more of the same for the 6-6, righty.

Alemán scattered two hits through the first two innings before a complete meltdown in the fourth, aided by shoddy defense. Oraj Anu singled with one out to start the frame. Ryan Ritter dribbled a ball between Alemán and first base that Butler and Alemán miscommunicated on and resulted in another single, and Zeke Lewis loaded the bases with a hit of his own. Cam Hill drove in two runs when he cracked a single to right field. A passed ball made it 3-0 and a strikeout on a wild pitch capped the scoring at four in the woeful frame.

The Cats (26-15 / 10-11 SEC) added a run on a pair of singles in the fifth inning to make it 5-0 but the Florida offense wasn't going to lie down.

Josh Rivera opened the sixth inning with a double and scored on two batters later on Jacob Young's sacrifice fly. Florida tied the game in the seventh.

Jud Fabian stayed hot, leading the frame with a double. Kris Armstrong's single gave Florida runners on the corners and Kirby McMullen drove Fabian in with a single, which brought the tying run to the plate. Two quick outs and two walks, the second scored a run, later Florida trailed just 5-3. Jacob Young came through with a single that plated Rivera and Kirby McMullen to tie the game.