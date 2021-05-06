GatorsTerritory - Errors cost Florida series opener in Lexington

Errors cost Florida series opener in Lexington
The No. 10 Florida Gators quite literally booted a game away in a 7-5 loss to the Kentucky Wildcats Thursday night in Lexington.
Florida was charged with three errors, had three wild pitches, and allowed four unearned runs to spoil what would have been a good comeback win if not for the self-inflicted wounds.
Florida (31-14 / 13-9 SEC) started Franco Alemán, who struggled mightily last Friday. Thursday was more of the same for the 6-6, righty.
Alemán scattered two hits through the first two innings before a complete meltdown in the fourth, aided by shoddy defense. Oraj Anu singled with one out to start the frame. Ryan Ritter dribbled a ball between Alemán and first base that Butler and Alemán miscommunicated on and resulted in another single, and Zeke Lewis loaded the bases with a hit of his own. Cam Hill drove in two runs when he cracked a single to right field. A passed ball made it 3-0 and a strikeout on a wild pitch capped the scoring at four in the woeful frame.
The Cats (26-15 / 10-11 SEC) added a run on a pair of singles in the fifth inning to make it 5-0 but the Florida offense wasn't going to lie down.
Josh Rivera opened the sixth inning with a double and scored on two batters later on Jacob Young's sacrifice fly. Florida tied the game in the seventh.
Jud Fabian stayed hot, leading the frame with a double. Kris Armstrong's single gave Florida runners on the corners and Kirby McMullen drove Fabian in with a single, which brought the tying run to the plate. Two quick outs and two walks, the second scored a run, later Florida trailed just 5-3. Jacob Young came through with a single that plated Rivera and Kirby McMullen to tie the game.
The Gators were back in business in the top of the eighth. Fabian walked and advanced and moved to second after Armstrong walked. McMullen struck out but Sterlin Thompson singled to center field to load the bases. It appeared that Fabian could have been sent home but was held at third base after taking an extra look to make sure the ball landed and that he wouldn't be doubled up at second in case of a catch. Daniel Harper came out of the bullpen and struck out Butler and Rivera to leave the bases loaded and the game tied.
Trey Van Der Weide got in trouble in the bottom half of the inning. A bunt single and immediate wild pitch put the go-ahead run in scoring position. Chase Estep lined a ball at Young in left field, Kentucky sent Cam Hill, who was caught dead to rights on a perfect throw from Young. The throw brought Hickey in front of the plate, where Hill slid hard into the catcher's legs. Hickey and Hill got up exchanged heated words and Hickey made sure Hill saw the ball still in his hands.
Kentucky would get the last word. Jack Leftwich replaced Trey Van Der Weide Austin Schultz singled to third base but a throwing error on McMullen allowed Chase Estep to advance to third. Leftwich got the dangerous T.J. Collett to strike out swinging but John Rhodes drove in two with a single to center to make the score 7-5.
The Gators went down quietly in the ninth inning.
Florida will look to even the series on Friday with Tommy Mace on the mound.