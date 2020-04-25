Florida had a trio of seniors selected on Day 2 of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Los Angeles Rams used a second-round pick on wide receiver Van Jefferson, while defensive ends Jabari Zuniga (New York Jets) and Jonathan Greenard (Houston Texans) came off the board in the third round. ESPN analysts Kirk Herbstreit, Jesse Palmer, David Pollack, Booger McFarland and Trey Wingo weighed in on the three picks, along with NFL Network's Michael Irvin and Daniel Jeremiah.

The Los Angeles Rams selected Jefferson with the 57th overall pick. (© Melina Myers, USA TODAY SPORTS)

What they're saying about Van Jefferson:

"Technician is a good word for him. He was an outstanding route runner early in his career at Ole Miss and after transferring to the Florida Gators. … He’s got speed. He can turn around. He’s got body control but he never peaks. He sets that slant route up, he never peaks inside with his head and gives away where he’s going on the route. He has very soft hands. He can make very difficult, awkward body catches. I think if you’re Jared Goff and the Rams, you’ve got a patient route runner with straight line speed and a guy that can help this offense." — Jesse Palmer “I think the background with his father, not only as a player, but also a coach. ... All these mock drafts, think of all the receivers they had going before Jefferson. At the end of the day, Sean McVay and his crew said, ‘Listen, this kid can separate. He’s got the hands to be able to make plays in traffic and he can get off of people.' And the system they run, he’s going to be isolated a lot. He’s going to asked to win in that slot and this is a good fit to this system. The route running and the hands are the difference on why they selected him." — Kirk Herbstreit “NFL lineage. He’s from Brentwood, Tennessee. Started his career at Ole Miss then transferred to Florida. By the way, his father Shawn [Jefferson] was a wide receiver for 13 years in the NFL from 1991 to 2003 and has played in two Super Bowls. Shawn is currently the wide receiver’s coach for the New York Jets, so there is football lineage all the way around as Van Jefferson is now a member of the Los Angeles Rams. And again, Shawn Jefferson played for 13 seasons in the NFL and now Van is going to try and do that.” — Trey Wingo “I think he’s one of the elite route runners in this draft class. He was a guy that everybody around the league seemed to be targeting in that third-round range and anytime that happens, you know someone’s going to go ahead and do it in the second round. He’s creative in his release off the line of scrimmage, he’s polished at the top of the route and he’s got incredibly strong hands. Also, as a gunner on punt, he’s very tough. I thought he compared to Cooper Kupp. That’s who I compared him to throughout the entire process and now he’s got Cooper Kupp as a teammate. Pristine route runner here.” — Daniel Jeremiah “I love this kid, too. I love his father, he’s a very good friend of mine. What you’re talking about is this kid’s the technician in the game of football. It’s not just about knowing how to get open, it’s also about knowing when to be open. He’s very, very good at that. A great pickup for this football team.” — Michael Irvin

The New York Jets selected Jabari Zuniga with the 79th overall pick. (USA TODAY SPORTS)

What they're saying about Jabari Zuniga:

“He lacks just a little bit of body flexibility, but overall, the one word I would use is he’s twitchy. He’s quick off the ball. He understands run schemes. He understands how to play down the line of scrimmage and, as a pass rusher, I think he has enough flexibility. If he has trouble turning the edge on the next level, you can reduce him down inside. He can put on 10 or 15 pounds. I like him rushing over the guard. So, either way, you either have a guy who can stand up and come off the outside in a 3-4 or slide down and kick inside. A little stiff on the low end but I think his upside is tremendous.” — Booger McFarland “He’s a guy that was really a late bloomer. He only played one year of football in high school. He was 5-foot-11, all the sudden he had a four-inch growth spurt and at six-foot-three and all the sudden became a big prospect so the Florida Gators gobbled him up. The one thing he does have is a lot of speed. [He] ran a 4.65 40-yard dash and you can see the quickness and the explosion.” — Jesse Palmer “I love the fact that he has a hoops background. Hoops player, only one year of high school football gives you an idea of still how much more he can grow as a football player. It would’ve been fun to really watch him turn loose along with [Jonathan] Greenard if they were both healthy… Kid’s a gamechanger. Can play inside and outside. Jesse, you talked about some of those players they have on that D-line, he’ll be a great addition to what they’re trying to do.” — Kirk Herbstreit

The Houston Texas selected Jonathan Greenard with the 90th overall pick. (© Matt Stamey, USA Today Sports)

What they're saying about Jonathan Greenard: