Three more Florida players heard their names called Saturday, giving the Gators seven picks in the 2020 NFL Draft. The New York Jets used a fourth-round pick on running back La'Mical Perine, while wide receivers Freddie Swain (Seattle Seahawks) and Tyrie Cleveland (Denver Broncos) came off the board in Round 7. Mel Kiper weighed in on Swain and Cleveland after they were drafted, while fellow ESPN analyst Louis Riddick discussed Perine.

Riddick on Perine:

“This is a powerful runner at 5-foot-10, 216 pounds. Ran a 4.62 at the combine. He averaged 5.1 yards per carry and he’s a guy who has real good vision. Has good lateral quickness and he’s a guy who really accelerates to top-end speed very quickly. Had 41 receptions out of the backfield. He’s a much different style than Le'Veon Bell. He’s more of a bruiser. He’s more of a guy who when he sees the hole, he’s going to hit it. He has long speed. He has the ability to rip off plus-20, plus-30, plus-40-yard runs. He’s a good combination of power and speed. And again, makes a very formidable one-two punch with Le'Veon Bell considering the fact that he can run it and catch it out of the backfield.”



Freddie Swain is the first Gators WR drafted by the Seattle Seahawks since 2000. (Kim Klement, USA Today Sports)

Kiper on Swain:

“Freddie Swain improved as a receiver and can also help you big-time in the return game. You look at his size, over 6-feet tall and nearly 200 pounds. This past season during the Auburn game, career-high in receiving yards. Had six catches in that game for 146 yards. Career-high eight receptions against Georgia, did a good job against Florida State as well. And in the return game, he was excellent throughout his career. Led the Gators with 13.6-yard average per catch, and as a punt returner 9.8-yard average per punt return in his career. Had a touchdown as well in the return game. Has the ability to create separation underneath. He’s really comfortable working across the middle, which I was impressed with. Only thing with him is a few too many body catches for my liking, but he does a pretty good job of securing the football. I like the way he goes down and gets that low grab. But overall, special teams initially and in the return game is where he’ll have to make his mark as a rookie in the NFL.”



Tyrie Cleveland is the sixth Florida wideout drafted in the last six years. (Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports)

Kiper on Cleveland: