Etienne, Torrence Pocket SEC Player of the Week Honors
Trevor Etienne earns first career SEC Weekly Honors; O'Cyrus Torrence claims back-to-back Offensive Lineman of the Week
GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida running back Trevor Etienne and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence both earned SEC Player of the Week Honors, the league office announced Monday. Etienne was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the first time in his young career, while Torrence was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, giving the AP Midseason All-American conference honors in two consecutive weeks. This is the fourth and fifth time a Gator has earned conference player of the week honors this season (Richardson - Sept. 5, Hill - Oct. 10, Torrence - Nov. 7).
Etienne is the first Florida player to be named freshman of the week since Mohamound Diabate in 2019. Etienne broke off an 85-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina last Saturday, and finished with a career-high 100 yards on the ground. The Jennings, Louisiana native has notched 567 rushing yards in his first collegiate season, the second-most by a freshman this season in the SEC, and the 13th-most overall in the conference.
Adding to his accolades this season, Torrence is the first Gators offensive lineman to claim consecutive offensive lineman of the week honors in the same season, and is the first offensive lineman to win the award multiple times in the same season since Martez Ivey in 2016. The Greensburg, Louisiana is the first Florida player to win conference honors in back-to-back weeks since Kyle Trask in 2020, and only the second since Tim Tebow in 2007.
The highest-graded guard in the nation according to Pro Football Focus, Torrence paved the way for a season-best 374 rushing yards in the win over South Carolina, the most for Florida in a SEC game in over a decade. The Gators' 6.1 yard per carry this season ranks second in the FBS and is on track to set a school record.
Florida hits the road this weekend to face Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tennessee for a 12 p.m. ET kickoff on SEC Network.