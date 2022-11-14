Trevor Etienne earns first career SEC Weekly Honors; O'Cyrus Torrence claims back-to-back Offensive Lineman of the Week





GAINESVILLE, Fla. - Florida running back Trevor Etienne and offensive lineman O'Cyrus Torrence both earned SEC Player of the Week Honors, the league office announced Monday. Etienne was named SEC Freshman of the Week for the first time in his young career, while Torrence was named SEC Co-Offensive Lineman of the Week, giving the AP Midseason All-American conference honors in two consecutive weeks. This is the fourth and fifth time a Gator has earned conference player of the week honors this season (Richardson - Sept. 5, Hill - Oct. 10, Torrence - Nov. 7).

Etienne is the first Florida player to be named freshman of the week since Mohamound Diabate in 2019. Etienne broke off an 85-yard touchdown in the first quarter of Florida's 38-6 win over South Carolina last Saturday, and finished with a career-high 100 yards on the ground. The Jennings, Louisiana native has notched 567 rushing yards in his first collegiate season, the second-most by a freshman this season in the SEC, and the 13th-most overall in the conference.