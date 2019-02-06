On National Signing Day, Florida had an excellent finish to the 2019 recruiting cycle as the program secured two Rivals100 prospects in dramatic fashion. Dan Mullen and his staff kicked off the morning right by receiving a letter of intent from Khris Bogle, and that momentum carried over to the afternoon, when legacy prospect Kaiir Elam chose UF. There are a few talking points to keep track of, as this class looks to have an impact with the Gators next season. Most likely to see the field early:

There are a number of players that are capable of making an immediate impact. However, it looks like five-star cornerback Chris Steele has already put himself in the best position to see the field soon. Mullen told reporters that Steele’s early enrollment will provide him with “invaluable experience” and could lead to him getting some major reps in the spring. Marco Wilson’s rehabilitation from his torn ACL and Trey Dean’s transition to the “star” position will give Steel the chance to run with Florida’s first-team defense in a month. Was Florida’s biggest need filled? With Jachai Polite and Vosean Joseph declaring for the NFL Draft, it was imperative for the Gators to sign a class with versatile linebackers and players who could assume the ‘Buck’ position. Florida brought in six linebackers and added grad transfer Jonathan Greenard as well. Diwun Black could ultimately see time at safety or in different areas of Todd Grantham’s 3-4 scheme, but he is listed at linebacker by Florida for the time being. Tyron Hopper and Jesiah Pierre will be traditional linebackers, while the trio of Bogle, Lloyd Summerall and Mohamoud Diabate should end up starting off in the ‘Buck’ role. The three players are accustomed to rushing the passer like a traditional defensive end, but Florida would want to test them at standing up and getting after the quarterback. Sleeper of the class

Florida struck gold with Henderson’s commitment just over a month ago, but Ja’markis Weston isn’t a wideout to forget in this class. The Gators are listing Weston at 6-foot-3, 212-pounds, so the product out of Clewiston (Fl.) already has an excellent frame for his position. Although he wasn’t too present on the camp circuit, Weston demonstrated in high school that he is able to use his size to his advantage and has decent speed for his stature as well. When speaking to the media after early signing period concluded, Mullen spoke highly of Weston’s potential. “I’m a huge Ja’markis Weston fan,” Mullen said in December. “I mean, he’s got a first-class brand. I’m really happy to have him part of the family… he’s got potential to have a pretty special career here at Florida.” Surprise signee: