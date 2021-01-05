GatorsTerritory - Evan McPherson enters the 2021 NFL Draft

University of Florida kicker Evan McPherson will forgo his senior season and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

McPherson had two of the most accurate placekicking seasons in Florida football history in 2018 and 2019,

“My family and I have put much time, thought, and prayer into this decision,” he wrote on Twitter. “It has been a lifelong dream of mine to play football at the highest level. I have decided to forego my senior year at Florida and enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

McPherson made 17-of-19 kicks in each of his first two seasons at Florida. That 89.5% conversion rate put him on pace to break the school record as the most accurate kicker in school history. As a junior in 2020, McPherson once again hit 17 field goals, but missed five, dropping his career field goal conversion rate to 85% (51-60), ranking third in UF history.

"First and foremost, I would like to thank God for giving me every opportunity I've had in life," McPherson wrote. "Thank you to my entire family and to all who have sacrificed so much to help me get to where I am today. Our faith has kept us strong and together on this journey.

"Thank you coach (Dan) Mullen for believing in me from the beginning and giving me the chance to play for Florida & become a Gator for life. Thanks coach (Greg) Knox & coach (Todd) Grantham for helping me become the best player I could be for UF. To the rest of the coaching, training & support staff, thank you all for helping me along the way. You've all been pillars in my growth on and off the field.

"The memories I have from playing in the Swamp I will forever cherish. I have played with the best teammates in the world. I'm proud to call each and every one of them my brothers."

McPherson’s younger brother, Alex, is committed to Florida but won’t arrive in Gainesville until 2022. Next season the Gators will be looking to replace McPherson with either Chris Howard, who will be a redshirt senior or freshman Zack Sessa.