GatorsTerritory - Evan McPherson is first specialist drafted

Evan McPherson's decision to leave school early paid off when the Cincinnatti Bengals selected him in the fifth round, 149th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

McPherson was the first specialist selected in the draft and is the first Florida Gator kicker taken since Caleb Sturgis in 2013.

McPherson leaves Gainesville as the most accurate kicker in school history. He connected on 51-of-60 field goal attempts (85%) and 302 career points.

McPherson is the fifth Florida Gator selected this year behind Kyle Pitts (Atlanta), Kadarius Toney (New York Giants), Kyle Trask (Tampa Bay), and Marco Wilson (Arizona).