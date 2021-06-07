OFFER ALERT: Receive FREE PREMIUM access until Aug. 10 when using promo code VISITS2021

The Gators have already had Johnny and Tommy Townsend in a University of Florida uniform, and if everything goes in their favor, another McPherson will be donning the orange and blue as well.

Alex McPherson, the brother of former Gators kicker Evan McPherson, is a 2022 prospect who is on track to journey down a path similar to his brother's. He was offered by Dan Mullen's program during the fall of his sophomore year, while the likes of Auburn, Georgia, Tennessee and Texas A&M are all in as well.

"I have an official the weekend of the 18-20, so I'm having an official that weekend with them," McPherson said of the Gators. "It's going great. I know Florida and I know all the coaches. It's great having that personal relationship with them and just being able to text them or talk to them whenever I need to and ask any questions I can, so it's great having that personal relationship we can just build off of."