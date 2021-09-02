 GatorsTerritory - Every Florida Gator on an NFL Roster
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-09-02 21:03:38 -0500') }} football Edit

Every Florida Gator on an NFL Roster

Nick de la Torre • GatorsTerritory
Staff
@delatorre

Black Tuesday, the day where all 32 NFL teams need to trim their rosters down to 53 players, came and went in the NFL this week.

As usual, the Florida Gators are well represented with 39 players across 20 teams. The New York Jets lead the way

Of the 35 players on rosters, 16 of them entered the NFL from the Dan Mullen regime, and of note, only Joe Haden and Carlos Dunlap are the lone players from the Gators' National Championships in 2006 and 2008 that remain on NFL rosters.

Gators Territory breaks down all 39 players and what teams they are on below.

Arizona Cardinals

OL Max Garcia

OL D.J. Humphries

CB Marco Wilson

Atlanta Falcons 

TE Kyle Pitts

QB Feleipe Franks

DE Jon Bullard

EDGE Dante Fowler

Dallas Cowboys 

S Keanu Neal

Detroit Lions

LB Alex Anzalone

Green Bay Packers 

DL T.J. Slaton

Los Angeles Rams 

WR Van Jefferson

New Orleans Saints 

DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson

DB Brian Poole (currently on IR)

New York Giants 

WR Kadarius Toney

DB Quincy Wilson (currently on IR)

San Francisco 49ers 

S Marcell Harris

Seattle Seahawks 

DE Carlos Dunlap

OL Stone Forsythe

WR Freddie Swain

Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

QB Kyle Trask

Washington Football Team 

LB Jon Bostic

OL David Sharpe

Cincinnati Bengals 

OL Fred Johnson

K Evan McPherson

Houston Texas 

DE Jon Greenard

CB Vernon Hargreaves III

Jacksonville Jaguars

DL Taven Bryan

CB CJ Henderson

LB Lerentee McCray

Kansas City Chiefs 

P Tommy Townsend

WR Demarcus Robinson

New England Patriots 

OL Trent Brown

CB JC Jackson

New York Jets 

LB Jarrad Davis

S Marcus Maye

RB La'Mical Perine

DL Jabari Zuniga

Pittsburgh Steelers 

CB Joe Haden

Tennessee Titans 

CB Janoris Jenkins

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}